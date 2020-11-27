Lil Wayne’s “No Ceilings 3” Is Coming

Though Lil Wayne‘s No Ceilings 3 mixtape was confirmed to be dropping today, when the clock struck midnight, Weezy’s latest was nowhere to be found. Yet fans had braced themselves for this, reasoning that previous Wayne mixtapes have dropped later in the day. Evidently, it would appear that No Ceilings 3 will follow such a trajectory, though both host DJ Khaled and DatPiff.com took it upon themselves to issue a reminder of what’s to come.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In fact, Khaled took it one step further, hitting Twitter to share another snippet from the anticipated tape, one that finds Wayne snapping over Jay-Z’s classic “Takeover” beat. Shortly afterward, DatPiff announced that “ITS KOMING,” though they neglected to provide a specific time. Still, the excitement surrounding the release of No Ceilings 3 is refreshingly old school, especially when you factor in one simple and tantalizing truth. This is Wayne in his purest form, snapping over classic beats and once again proving why he remains a viable Best Rapper Alive candidate to this day.

Keep an eye out for No Ceilings 3 to land, and when it does, we’ll be sure to highlight some of the hardest tracks and bars found throughout. Aside from this latest “Takeover” flip, it seems like Weezy will be reuniting with Drake on a classy and lyrically-driven duet, not to mention trying his hand at Lil Baby and 42 Dugg’s “We Paid” instrumental. While you still can, sound off with your predictions as to which beats Weezy will slap onto his cutting board.