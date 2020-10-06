Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

T-Boz Laughs Off Left Eye Conspiracy Rumors, Talks “Disrespectful” TLC Fans
53
0
YBN Nahmir Checks Person Who Made Fun Of His Ads On IG
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

The Lox Living Off Xperience
768
1
Big Sean Detroit
688
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Wayne’s Verse On Pop Smoke’s “Iced Out Audemars” Remix Previewed

Posted By on October 5, 2020

A preview of Lil Wayne’s remix to Pop Smoke’s “Iced Out Audemars” surfaces.

The late Pop Smoke‘s Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon remains one of the biggest albums of the year. Though Pop isn’t here to enjoy the fruits of his labor, his fans were pleased to receive the posthumous offering that the rapper was working on prior to his death. The album dropped along with a deluxe edition a week later but it appears that there’s still more music from Pop Smoke in the vault.

Earlier today, a snippet of an upcoming remix of “Iced Out Audemars” surfaced featuring a verse from Lil Wayne. Wayne’s snapping on the record, devouring the Brooklyn Drill production as if he was still in his mixtape prime. It’s unclear when the remix will see the light of day but according to the person who filmed the video, presumably someone from Pop’s camp, it was a collaboration that the late rapper had on his bucket list.

Speaking of collaborations, the rapper’s collaboration with Lil Tjay, “Mood Swings” received a remix with Summer Walker. Perhaps the Wayne collab might be part of a slew of collabs Pop’s team plans on releasing. Unfortunately, Summer Walker expressed her displeasure with the final outcome of her verse on the track. Considering Wayne’s admitted to pretty much half-recording all of his hit records, there probably will be no criticism from his end. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

T-Boz Laughs Off Left Eye Conspiracy Rumors, Talks “Disrespectful” TLC Fans
53 525 4
0
YBN Nahmir Checks Person Who Made Fun Of His Ads On IG
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

T-Boz Laughs Off Left Eye Conspiracy Rumors, Talks “Disrespectful” TLC Fans
53
0
YBN Nahmir Checks Person Who Made Fun Of His Ads On IG
79
0
Travis Scott Tells DJs That He Has “Something On The Way”
106
0
Lil Wayne’s Verse On Pop Smoke’s “Iced Out Audemars” Remix Previewed
132
0
Lil Baby Expands 4PF Roster With New Signing
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Usher Feat. Kiana Ledé This Day
26
0
Rittz Feat. NAWF6OD Jesus Blanco
79
0
Junglepussy Main Attraction
93
0
Papoose Boxcutter
93
0
Waka Flocka Hard In Da Paint
119
0
Headie One Breathing
106
0
Jay Electronica Rough Love
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Queen Naija Feat. Lil Durk “Lie To Me” Video
159
0
YG Feat. Lil Wayne, D3szn “Blood Walk” Video
172
0
Real Life
199
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

T-Boz Laughs Off Left Eye Conspiracy Rumors, Talks “Disrespectful” TLC Fans
YBN Nahmir Checks Person Who Made Fun Of His Ads On IG
Travis Scott Tells DJs That He Has “Something On The Way”