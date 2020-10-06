Lil Wayne’s Verse On Pop Smoke’s “Iced Out Audemars” Remix Previewed

The late Pop Smoke‘s Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon remains one of the biggest albums of the year. Though Pop isn’t here to enjoy the fruits of his labor, his fans were pleased to receive the posthumous offering that the rapper was working on prior to his death. The album dropped along with a deluxe edition a week later but it appears that there’s still more music from Pop Smoke in the vault.

Earlier today, a snippet of an upcoming remix of “Iced Out Audemars” surfaced featuring a verse from Lil Wayne. Wayne’s snapping on the record, devouring the Brooklyn Drill production as if he was still in his mixtape prime. It’s unclear when the remix will see the light of day but according to the person who filmed the video, presumably someone from Pop’s camp, it was a collaboration that the late rapper had on his bucket list.

Speaking of collaborations, the rapper’s collaboration with Lil Tjay, “Mood Swings” received a remix with Summer Walker. Perhaps the Wayne collab might be part of a slew of collabs Pop’s team plans on releasing. Unfortunately, Summer Walker expressed her displeasure with the final outcome of her verse on the track. Considering Wayne’s admitted to pretty much half-recording all of his hit records, there probably will be no criticism from his end.