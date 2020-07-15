Lil Xan Confirms He’s “Been Sober From All Prescription Pills” Since Suffering Seizures

Lil Xan, AKA Diego, broke his unofficial social media hiatus to let his followers know how he’s been doing since he suffered multiple seizures a few months ago as a result of his excessive drug use. The rapper shared a lengthy post about his recovery process, in which he indicated that he’s been sober from prescription pills since his recent health scare.

“As many of you know I’ve been inactive from all social media for the past couple months,” he wrote on a smiling photo of himself. “About 2 months ago I suffered from multiple seizures. This was my second time in the last year I’ve been hospitalized for having seizures. I decided it was best for me, my friend’s, family and supporters that I quit all prescriptions pills. The doctor’s wanted me to wean off the pills but I went cold turkey and although it has been the toughest time in my life I’m happy to say that I’ve been sober from all prescription pills since the scare.”

“This is the first time in along time that I have felt alive,” he continued. “I’ll will continue my journey towards becoming a better me. I want to be an example for everyone that it’s never too late to get your life back on track and you are not alone on this journey. Thank god for giving me a 2nd chance at life. I have love for everyone and to all my supporters I won’t let you down! I’m working on the best music of my life and can’t wait to share with you all the things I have in store for the future. Xanarchy 4 Life.”

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

As the rapper mentioned, this was not the first time that he’d suffered from seizures. Back in November, it was revealed that he had been hospitalized after experiencing multiple seizures as a result of opioid withdrawal. At the time, Xan/Diego declared his commitment to sobriety, which he’d been struggling with for years. A year prior, he admitted himself into rehab, but went on to suffer some relapses following his release. Here’s hoping his sobriety is long-lasting this time around for the sake of his health and happiness.