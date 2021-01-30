Rap Basement

Featured

Lil Xan Posts Tribute To 6 Dogs: “Rest In Peace To A Real Legend”

Posted By on January 30, 2021

In response to the death of Atlanta rapper 6 Dogs, Lil Xan decided to send out a tribute to his fallen friend.

It’s only been a few days days since news hit regarding the death of rising Atlanta rapper 6 Dogs, and many people are still sending out their condolences in his memory. One person in particular is his industry friend Lil Xan, who decided to post a heartfelt farewell to his fellow rap homie.

Lil Xan RIP 6 Dogs tribute
Image: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

“Make sure you check on your friends from time to time,” he wrote as a caption to accompany the photo he decided to post, ending his note by writing, “rest in peace to a real legend and pioneer.” The pic in question shows both musicians having a candid moment while sitting on a car, making for a simple moment in time shared by friends that sadly ended up being one of their last times together.

Lil Xan and 6 Dogs are both guys you might think of when the term “Emo rap” is brought up, so a friendship between the two isn’t in the least bit surprising. What is a bit unbelievable is his death in general, especially being that 6 Dogs had just overcame a battle with COVID-19 last summer. While his death has been reported as a suicide by many outlets, so far many are still just waiting for an official word before making any assumptions about the specific details of his passing. 

The additional outpour of love for 6 Dogs, real name was Chase Amick, has been pretty widespread to say the least, with many sharing the same sentiment that he was a forward-thinking artist that was only beginning to formulate his craft at the young age of 21 years old. You’ll be missed, fam.

Peep Lil Xan’s tribute to 6 Dogs below, and let us know some of your favorite songs and memories of the fallen Atlanta rapper down below in the comment section: 

Via HNHH

