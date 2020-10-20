Lil Yachty Announces New Mixtape “Michigan Boy Boat”

Though Lil Yachty has been relatively busy this year, having dropped off Lil Boat 3 featuring A$AP Rocky, Tyler The Creator, Tierra Whack, Future, DaBaby, Drake, Young Thug, and more. And while many fans appreciated the project as a return to form of sorts, some felt like Boat still had a little bit more to bring to the table. On that note, it would appear that Yachty isn’t quite finished, having recently confirmed that he’s got a new mixtape on the way before the year is over.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Taking to Twitter to break the news, Lil Boat confirmed that he’d be dropping off his new project Michigan Boy Boat at some point in the imminent future. Though he neglected to share a release date, opting instead for a cryptic “before the year ends,” he did provide a taste of what fans can expect from his next batch of music. Last night, he dropped off a new duet with Detroit rapper Sada Baby called “Not Regular” — you can check that one out right here.

Check out Lil Yachty's announcement post below, and sound off — all things considered, do you feel as if Lil Yachty has been having a good year so far? And if so, do you think the upcoming Michigan Boy Boat will feature a bit of artistic evolution from the young Atlanta artist?