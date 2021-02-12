Rap Basement

Lil Yachty Has Big Plans For Bitcoin

Posted By on February 12, 2021

Lil Yachty sees big potential in cryptocurrency.

Cryptocurrency has been all the rage over the past couple of months and for good reason. During the Summer of 2020, Bitcoin was hovering at around $4000 per coin, and now, it trades for close to $50,000. These are huge gains and those who have been in the space since the beginning, have quickly become millionaires. Now, cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Polkadot, Chainlink, and Cardano are also proving to be profitable endeavors, and celebrities are starting to get in on the craze.

One artist who has completely embraced Crypto is none other than Lil Yachty, who has been pumping up Dogecoin, while also exclaiming his love of Bitcoin. Now, Yachty is making a big proclamation about BTC, noting that once he is allowed to perform again, he will want fans to pay him in the cryptocurrency.

This could ultimately pose a risk for the artist, and even his fans, as the currency has been incredibly volatile. For instance, if someone pays $60 worth of Bitcoin to go see Yachty, that $60 could become $40 in a matter of weeks. However, it could also go to $100 in that same timeframe, which would benefit Yachty, although not so much his fans.

This volatile is what has made BTC such an attractive investment in the first place, and with Elon Musk looking to make Tesla’s purchasable with Bitcoin, it seems like the number one crypto in the world won’t be going away anytime soon.

Lil yachty

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Via HNHH

