J. Cole Congratulates New RCA Records President Mark Pitts
53
0
Asian Doll Says She's At Her "Final Stage Of Grief"
106
0
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Yachty Jokes About Getting Kodak Black & Lil Wayne On The “Pardon Me” Remix

Posted By on January 20, 2021

After Trump pardoned both the rappers, Yachty thinks they should all link up for the “Pardon Me” remix.

As Trump finally descends from his position in the Oval Office, he and his team released a final list of Presidential pardons. Among those included on the list was Death Row Records’ Co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris, Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez, his former adviser Steve Bannon, and, perhaps most excitingly, both Lil Wayne and Kodak Black. Following the news, Lil Yachty celebrated the news by proposing a remix of his song “Pardon Me,” off Lil Boat 3

The 23-year-old Georgia-native tweeted to fans, “Gotta have @KodakBlack1k & @LilTunechi on the pardon me remix now,” tagging both artists. Fans were thrilled about the possibility, praising Yachty for the perfectly-timed idea. 

A Reuters reporter tweeted yesterday that, “Trump pardoned rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black who were prosecuted on federal weapons offenses, as well as former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, who was serving a 28-year prison term on corruption charges, a senior administration official said.” Those reports were later confirmed when Trump included both artists on his Presidential pardon’s list. 

Trump pardoned Wayne of a charge of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon in Florida after he was found with a gold-plated gun in his bag during a luggage search back in 2019, pleading guilty to the charges in December of last year. Kodak received clemency from Trump on charges relating to making a false statement on a Federal document while attempting to purchase weapons. Bradford Cohen, the lawyer representing both rappers added, “President Trump and his administration have been tireless advocates on behalf of the African-American community.

While Yachty was likely just making a tongue-in-cheek pun, a “Pardon Me” remix with Kodak and Wayne would still be pretty dope. Are you hoping the song will come to fruition? Let us know down in the comments.  

Via HNHH

