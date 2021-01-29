Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Da Brat Was Hurt That Left Eye Didn’t Like Her: “It Broke My Heart”
106
0
Lil Yachty & Lil Tecca Link Up In The Studio
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12150
1
Wiz Khalifa
1773
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Yachty & Lil Tecca Link Up In The Studio

Posted By on January 28, 2021

Lil Yachty and Lil Tecca posted up in the studio together on Instagram.

After Lil Yachty‘s joke last week about a “Pardon Me” Remix featuring Lil Wayne and the newly freed Kodak Black, this week Boat was seen linking up with Lil Tecca in the studio. Both artists took to their social media accounts to excite fans about a possible collab.

On his Instagram, Yachty posted a picture of him flipping the bird, flexing his new veneers while Tecca sat behind the mic. Boat captioned his picture, “This is happening… right now @liltecca.”

On Tecca’s Instagram, the tables turned as he posted a picture of Yachty at the mic while he posed for the camera. Tecca captioned his picture, “happening as we speak”.

Both artists also took to Twitter to address the studio link up. Yachty retweeted a tweet from “Ransom” producer Taz Taylor. The tweet read, “Tecca and Boat did 8 songs last night.”

Tecca retweeted an excited fan’s video snippet of Lil Yachty’s live featuring a song by the duo. In the tweet, the fan said “NEED THIS TECCA x YACHTY.”

Yachty’s last album Lil Boat 3 dropped on May 29, 2020, with the deluxe version of the album, Lil Boat 3.5, dropping on November 27. Tecca’s latest project Virgo World dropped on September 18, 2020. Do you think this collab will be a smash or trash? 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Da Brat Was Hurt That Left Eye Didn’t Like Her: “It Broke My Heart”
106 525 8
0
DDG Speaks On Rubi Rose Romance Rumors: “We Got A Whole Situation”
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Da Brat Was Hurt That Left Eye Didn’t Like Her: “It Broke My Heart”
106
0
Lil Yachty & Lil Tecca Link Up In The Studio
119
0
DDG Speaks On Rubi Rose Romance Rumors: “We Got A Whole Situation”
79
0
Hitmaka Used To Rant About Being The Next Diddy, Shares Motivational Message
172
0
DJ Envy Claims A ‘6ix9ine Manager’ Called Him For A Breakfast Club Interview
93
0
More News

Trending Songs

Fredo Feat. Dave Money Talks
172
0
Mike Posner Feat. Stanaj & Yung Bae Momma Always Told Me
79
0
Peter Rosenberg Feat. Flee Lord & Stove God Cooks Marcus Smart
238
0
Rakim R.A.K.I.M
278
0
Meek Mill & Leslie Grace Conga
238
0
Dizzy Wright Sexy Lady
212
0
Big Moochie Grape Anthony Davis
371
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

2 Chainz “Grey Area” Video
119
0
Summer Walker “Body” Video
132
0
Westside Gunn Feat. Armani Caesar “Liz Loves Luger” Video
304
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Da Brat Was Hurt That Left Eye Didn’t Like Her: “It Broke My Heart”
Lil Yachty & Lil Tecca Link Up In The Studio
DDG Speaks On Rubi Rose Romance Rumors: “We Got A Whole Situation”