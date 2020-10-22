Rap Basement

Jack Harlow's New Song "Tyler Herro" Has Twitter Singing His Praises
53
0
Lil Yachty Outrageously Announces Virtual Housewarming Party
79
0
Lil Yachty Outrageously Announces Virtual Housewarming Party

Posted By on October 22, 2020

Lil Yachty announces “The Night Is Young,” a virtual concert experience in his own little dreamland.

Lil Yachty teased a big-time announcement a few days ago. It turns out that he had several tricks up his sleeve.

First, the Atlanta rapper announced to the world that he would be releasing his new mixtape Michigan Boy Boat, a possible collaborative effort with Sada Baby, before the end of the year.

Today, Lil Boat re-upped with another major announcement, revealing his return to the stage with a virtual experience next month.

“Tickets are on sale now kiddies, link in bio see you guys there for the fun,” wrote Lil Yachty on Instagram, sharing an outrageous video to promote the event.

It’s being marketed as a “housewarming party” and, in the promotional clip, several different versions of Lil Yachty make appearances in his playhouse, teasing a children’s show type of vibe. 

More information is given on the official website for the party, explaining: “2020 has made it nearly impossible to perform, so I’m doing the next best thing and making the dopest livestream of all time. I’ll be performing my favorite songs, bringing special guests, and dropping exclusive merch. This sh*t’s LIVE, so I can’t wait to interact and make y’all part of the show.”


Kevin Winter/Getty Images

It’s all going down on November 12. It will take place in Yachty’s dreamland, making this a must-watch for any fan of the rapper.

Are you buying a ticket?

Via HNHH

