Lil Yachty Previews Unreleased Verse On Playboi Cari & Future’s “Teen X”

Playboi Carti arguably had one of the most anticipated albums of the year. Whole Lotta Red was a project he announced over two years ago. Since its announcement, the project remained mysterious. Its release date was announced through Akademiks with Carti nor his team making any formal confirmation of a Christmas release date until a few days before.

With over 24 songs, fans were equally excited as they were overwhelmed by the project. And while it did receive tons of criticism from fans who waited two years for it to arrive, its still remained on rotation into the new year. Lil Yachty didn’t appear on the project but he was in excitement for its release, showing his support for his fellow Atlanta artist.

It looks like he could’ve been on the project as he did record a verse for it. Yachty took to IG Live where he previewed an unreleased verse that he recorded for Playboi Carti‘s collaboration with Future, “Teen X.” Fans quickly noted that this snippet has been surfacing for a while, titled, “Green Light” which was supposedly meant for the deluxe edition of Lil Boat 3. Given that the version Yachty shared on his IG Live was followed by Carti’s vocals, this could be indication that an extended version with Yachty’s verse could appear on the deluxe version of Whole Lotta Red.