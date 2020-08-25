Lil Yachty Receives All-White Ferrari Birthday Gift From Quality Control Music

Quality Control Music is one of the leading labels in the rap game, and they are showing that they can take care of their artists professionally and personally. Last year, when City Girls star Yung Miami celebrated her birthday, QCM’s Pierre “Pee” Thomas gifted the rapper with an all-white Bentley, complete with a bow. “Love You And Courtesy Of @qualitycontrolmusic Enjoy Your Day,” he wrote to Yung Miami. Pee returned this past weekend with another luxury-whip-birthday-surprise, this time for Lil Yachty, and to say it left the rapper stunned is an understatement.



Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / Getty Images

Yachty shared a video of Pee unveiling his gift: a brand new, all-white Ferrari F8 Tributo. “Best ceo and manager of all time. @qcmceo_p @coachk44 thank y’all so much. I love y’all 4L,” Lil Yachty wrote on Instagram. In his video clip, Yachty gave fans a sneak peek at his new ride. “I love you bruh,” an excited Yachty can be heard telling Pee.

Back in June, reports surfaced that Yachty was involved in a car accident. It’s said that he totaled his Ferrari in the crash, but thankfully, the rapper walked away with few injuries. Check out Lil Yachty’s “upgrade” and let us know what you think of his whip.