Lil Yachty Remixes “Saved By The Bell” Theme Song

It’s been 27 years since the teens at Bayside High bid their farewell from sitcom television, but next week the reboot will premiere. There have been many conversations about revamping the hit high school series over the years as executives attempted to reel in the original cast, and now fans of the show will be able to check-in with new and old characters.

The cast isn’t the only thing that’s been shaken up for the reboot as the theme song got an update, as well. On Wednesday (November 18), the new theme was revealed, and low and behold, Lil Yachty has lent his talents for the remix. The rapper recently shared that he’s been cooking up something new with Swae Lee as the pair of artists were locked in the studio for nine hours, but apparently, that’s not the only music he’s been working on.

Saved By the Bell will air on Peacock beginning on November 25 and features A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez) as Bayside’s gym teacher while Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley) is the guidance counselor. Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) returns as the governor of California who married his high school sweetheart Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Thiessen) and their son, Mac, is a Bayside student. It was recently reported that Lark Voorhies will also return for her role as Lisa Turtle. It’s unclear if Screech (Dustin Diamond) will make an appearance.

Check out Lil Yachty’s version of the Saved By the Bell theme song below.