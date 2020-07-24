Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Yachty Sends Loving Message To Megan Thee Stallion
119
0
J.I.D. Wants To Body Some Classic Instrumentals
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
834
0
Boosie Badazz In House
834
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Yachty Sends Loving Message To Megan Thee Stallion

Posted By on July 24, 2020

Lil Yachty sends his best wishes to Megan Thee Stallion as she recovers from a shooting incident.

Lil Yachty is sending his love to Megan Thee Stallion after her shooting last weekend, sending a thoughtful message on Twitter.

The rapper is recovering from gunshot wounds after she was shot multiple times in the foot, undergoing surgery to remove the bullets at the hospital. Not many details have been released from the incident but, this week, Adam22 said that he has heard from trusted sources that Tory Lanez fired the gun on her after she “violated his ass” following a house party where he allegedly was showing too much attention to Kylie Jenner. We will keep you updated on that as it becomes more clear.


Erik Voake/Getty Images

While many, like Draya Michele, are busy making jokes about what happened, Lil Yachty is taking his time to send positivity and thoughtful messages to the H-Town Stallion.

“GOOD MORNING MEGAN, HOPE UR RECOVERING GOOD,” wrote Boat on Twitter. “WE (I) LOVE YOU.”

Lil Yachty is not the only person sending love to Megan. This morning, Walealso took the time to wish her well, telling her that he’s there if she needs any support.

Obviously, the situation surrounding Megan’s shooting is still very unclear. We’ll keep a close eye on any developments and get them to you as they come.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

J.I.D. Wants To Body Some Classic Instrumentals
106 525 8
0
Wale Sends Love To Megan Thee Stallion: “That’s My Baby”
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

Lil Yachty Sends Loving Message To Megan Thee Stallion
119
0
J.I.D. Wants To Body Some Classic Instrumentals
106
0
Wale Sends Love To Megan Thee Stallion: “That’s My Baby”
132
0
Dave East Connects With J. Cole & DMX At Video Shoot
172
0
Logic Sobs During Album Stream, Thanks Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole & More
172
0
More News

Trending Songs

070 Shake Feat. Tame Impala Guilty Conscience (Tame Impala Remix)
119
0
Lupe Fiasco Feat. Kaelin Ellis Dinosaurs
132
0
Curren$y Feat. Conway Riveria Beach
159
0
Blac Chyna Feat. Trippie Redd Cash Only
185
0
Earl Sweatshirt Feat. Navy Blue Ghost
146
0
Brent Faiyaz Feat. 2 Chainz Fu*k The World
146
0
Logic Soul Food II
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Gunna Feat. Young Thug “Dollaz On My Head” Video
79
0
Excitement
199
0
The Weeknd “Snowchild” Video
212
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Yachty Sends Loving Message To Megan Thee Stallion
J.I.D. Wants To Body Some Classic Instrumentals
Wale Sends Love To Megan Thee Stallion: “That’s My Baby”