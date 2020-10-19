Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Yachty Teases A “Big Announcement Coming Soon”

Posted By on October 19, 2020

Lil Yachty has his fans on high alert after sharing that he’s got a big announcement coming up.

What does Lil Yachty have up his sleeve?

After a busy few weeks, getting arrested for speedinggoing viral a few times on social media, and appearing on Celebrity Family Feud, it looks like the slate isn’t clearing up for the 23-year-old Atlanta native. 

For the last few months, Lil Yachty has been teasing his fanbase about a potential deluxe edition of Lil Boat 3, his album from earlier this year. People have been patient and, without a release date, it’s possible that the rapper could be closing in on the drop, hinting at a big announcement coming soon.

“Big announcement coming Soon,” wrote the “Oprah’s Bank Account” artist on Instagram, sharing a picture of himself with a baby filter, making his cheeks and eyes huge.

It’s unclear what the announcement is but, considering he continues to be cryptic about when he’s dropping the deluxe version of the album, many are convinced that he’s referring to that.

What do you think Lil Yachty is working on that requires so much secrecy?


Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Recently, the star has been in the news because of his arrest, in which he was clocked going 150 MPH. This weekend, people tuned in to hear Yachty admit that he bought the house next to his, solely because he wanted no neighbors. Last week, he was also named in a lawsuit, in which a fan accuses him and his team of beating him up at Rolling Loud last year.

Via HNHH

