Lil Yachty Welcomes His First Child: Report

From Young Thug and NBA YoungBoy to Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole, the Hip-Hop community has no shortage of dads, and according to TMZ, one of the most sensational rappers to break out of Atlanta during the 2010s has now joined the club: Lil Yachty.

Sources close to the Quality Control artist have reportedly told TMZ that the Lil Boat has officially added a new member to his sailing team, a newborn baby girl. Apparently, Lil Yachty became a father over the past couple of weeks, following the birth of his reported first child in New York City.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

At the time, it has not yet been revealed who the mother of Lil Yachty’s child is, and the “Pardon Me” rapper’s Instagram offers no hint as to who she might be either. Still, TMZ reports that Yachty is currently in New York City, where he is spending a lot of time with his firstborn child.

This news means that an already busy year — in which he has released his Detroit-themed project Michigan Boy Boat and been featured on Kanye West’s tenth studio album Donda,Lil Tecca’s We Love You Tecca 2, and Pokémon 25: The Album — has become even more special. Lil Yachty has yet to publicly confirm the birth of his reported daughter, so keep it locked to HNHH for more updates.