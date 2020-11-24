Lil Yachty Wishes Death On Leakers, Shares “Lil Boat 3.5” Tracklist

Though the times may be frequently changing, some things inevitably stay the same — namely, the contentious dynamic between the artists and the leakers that spoil their big releases. While the streaming era has admittedly put a dent in the once-rampant spread of illicitly-released music, that’s not to say the practice has ceased entirely. For Lil Yachty, who has been gearing up to release his upcoming Lil Boat 3.5 project, the event was spoiled by a premature leak that clearly put a major damper on his generally-jovial spirits.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

“I hope every leaker dies,” he vents, sharing the project’s tracklist on his Instagram page. “Thanksgiving night.” For those who haven’t been keeping track of the musical back channels, it’s been confirmed that Lil Boat 3.5 features eight new tracks, some of which include guest appearances from Future, Playboi Carti, Lil Baby, Vince Staples, Cochise, and Oliver Trees. In fact, it looks like a solid re-up by the Quality Control rapper, who previously released the original Lil Boat 3 in May 2020.

Regardless of how you might feel about the project itself, it’s hard not to feel sympathetic for Lil Yachty, who certainly appears to be harboring no love lost for those who leak music prematurely. Of course, it goes without saying that rappers have long had their experiences foiled in such a fashion, but in reality, it’s difficult to assess whether the impact is as severe as it once was. In any case, those looking to stream Lil Boat 3.5 legally only have a little longer to wait, with the project set to drop on Thanksgiving night.