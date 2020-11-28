Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Yase Passes Away At 25
199
0
NLE Choppa Says Famous Dex’s Label Needs To Get Him Help
251
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch BeastMode 4
1668
5
Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
953
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Yase Passes Away At 25

Posted By on November 28, 2020

Lil Yase was a pioneer in the San Francisco rap scene.

Lil Yase is a name that has brought joy to many hip-hop fans in the Bay Area. Songs like “Get it In,” “Furl,” and “Worst Way” were undeniable powerhouses and he always knew how to bring some dope energy to a track. Unfortunately, it was revealed today that Yase passed away at the young age of 25. As it stands, a cause of death has yet to be reported although his supporters and friends have already begun to share heartfelt messages on his social media pages.

One of Yase’s closest associates, Jeremiah Messiah, took to Instagram with two posts in which he paid homage to his late friend. “I’ll never forget the times brother @yasemoney600 May the Most High resurrect your soul,” he wrote before following up with another post saying ““Rest In Peace to one of the coolest funniest dudes I ever met. He was different but he was himself and he always looked out and gave me more money than I asked for recording or anything. And he offered to buy me a new laptop when I got hit. My n**** forever a real one!”

Yase’s impact on the San Francisco music scene is well-documented, and his legacy will certainly live on. Stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

NLE Choppa Says Famous Dex’s Label Needs To Get Him Help
251 525 19
0
Travis Scott Reveals He’s Featured On A Future & Lil Uzi Vert Remix
225 525 17
0

Recent Stories

Lil Yase Passes Away At 25
199
0
NLE Choppa Says Famous Dex’s Label Needs To Get Him Help
251
0
Travis Scott Reveals He’s Featured On A Future & Lil Uzi Vert Remix
225
0
Xzibit Talks Serial Killers, Dr. Dre’s Studio Habits, & Whether We’ll Ever See “Bitch Please 3”
212
0
Lil Wayne’s “No Ceilings 3” Has Fans Feeling Nostalgic
251
0
More News

Trending Songs

Mego YSL They Listen A Lot
93
0
22Gz Fallen Blixkys
93
0
Key Glock Never Change
291
0
Popcaan Feat. Frahcess One Brawlin
146
0
Maino Feat. French Montana & KG Picasso Catch A Vibe
159
0
Juicy J Feat. Conway KILLA
146
0
Lil Yachty Feat. Cochise Charmin'
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Megan Thee Stallion “Body” Video
476
0
Ty Dolla $ign Feat. Post Malone “Spicy” Video
251
0
2 Chainz “Southside Hov” Video
357
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Yase Passes Away At 25
NLE Choppa Says Famous Dex’s Label Needs To Get Him Help
Travis Scott Reveals He’s Featured On A Future & Lil Uzi Vert Remix