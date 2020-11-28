Lil Yase Passes Away At 25

Lil Yase is a name that has brought joy to many hip-hop fans in the Bay Area. Songs like “Get it In,” “Furl,” and “Worst Way” were undeniable powerhouses and he always knew how to bring some dope energy to a track. Unfortunately, it was revealed today that Yase passed away at the young age of 25. As it stands, a cause of death has yet to be reported although his supporters and friends have already begun to share heartfelt messages on his social media pages.

One of Yase’s closest associates, Jeremiah Messiah, took to Instagram with two posts in which he paid homage to his late friend. “I’ll never forget the times brother @yasemoney600 May the Most High resurrect your soul,” he wrote before following up with another post saying ““Rest In Peace to one of the coolest funniest dudes I ever met. He was different but he was himself and he always looked out and gave me more money than I asked for recording or anything. And he offered to buy me a new laptop when I got hit. My n**** forever a real one!”

Yase’s impact on the San Francisco music scene is well-documented, and his legacy will certainly live on. Stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.