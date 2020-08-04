Limp Bizkit Links With Pharrell, Timbaland, & DJ Premier In Classic Pic

When you think of hip-hop royalty, it’s not common to think of Limp Bizkit, the rap-rock collective that set the charts ablaze at the onset of the millennium. And yet, they still managed to earn respect from no shortage of legendary producers and rappers. Consider that they have collaborated with the likes of Redman, Method Man, DMX, Xzibit, DJ Premier, Swizz Beatz, and more — not too shabby.



Stefan Hoederath/Redferns

Today, “N 2 Gether” producer DJ Premier decided to dig into the archives and share a classic throwback picture, one that took place at a release event for Limp Bizkit’s Chocolate Starfish And The Hot Dog Flavored Water’s remix album. In the image, frontman Fred Durst can be seen holding it down alongside three truly groundbreaking producers: Primo himself, Pharrell Williams deep in the Neptunes era, and Timbaland.

In fact, the nostalgic image was enough to bring Fred Durst out of hiding. “Such an excellent and unforgettable time. I’ve got so much respect for these fine brilliant pioneers,” he wrote, proving that he’s still got love for rap’s trailblazers. In fact, it’s possible that Limp Bizkit’s influence runs deeper than initially thought — Pharrell actually cited “Nookie” as an inspiration for N.E.R.D’s Seeing Sounds album. Check out the picture for yourself below, and be sure to sound off in the comments — do you have any fond memories of Limp Bizkit’s reign of terror?