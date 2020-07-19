Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Linkin Park Forces Trump To Remove Video Using Band’s Song “In The End”
93
0
Drake’s Collab With UK Drill Rapper Headie One Drops This Week
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Boosie Badazz In House
781
0
Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
768
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Linkin Park Forces Trump To Remove Video Using Band’s Song “In The End”

Posted By on July 19, 2020

Linkin Park have come at Trump for using their hit song “In The End.”

Linkin Park filed a copyright-takedown notice against Donald Trump for his use of the band’s hit song, “In the End,” in a recent video on Twitter. Trump’s post has since been taken down from the platform.

Linkin Park, Donald TrumpKevin Winter / Getty Images

“Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music. A cease and desist has been issued,” the band tweeted Saturday.

Fans were surprised to hear Linkin Park in the video, as late frontman Chester Bennington was an outward opponent of Trump’s presidency. “I repeat….. Trump is a greater threat to the USA than terrorism!! We have to take back our voices and stand for what we believe in,” Bennington tweeted in 2017.

The version of “In The End” used for Trump’s hype-video was not the original release; instead, the video included a cover performed by Tommee Profitt with Jung Youth and Fleurie. youth released a statement regarding the incident on Twitter: “Earlier today I found out that trump illegally used a cover song that I am part of in a propaganda video which he tweeted…anyone who knows me knows I stand firmly against bigotry and racism. Much love to everyone in the twitter community who helped get the video taken down fr!!”

[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Drake’s Collab With UK Drill Rapper Headie One Drops This Week
119 525 9
0
Nelly Talks “Country Grammar” 20-Year Anniversary & Virtual Concert
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Linkin Park Forces Trump To Remove Video Using Band’s Song “In The End”
93
0
Drake’s Collab With UK Drill Rapper Headie One Drops This Week
119
0
Nelly Talks “Country Grammar” 20-Year Anniversary & Virtual Concert
119
0
Will Smith Fans Trash August Alsina’s “Entanglements” For Being Petty
106
0
T.I. Responds To Lil Yachty’s Declaration That Young Thug & Future Are “The Greatest”
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Blackbear I Felt That
79
0
Joey Bada$$ The Light
119
0
2Eleven Feat. T.F. Turf
146
0
City Morgue HURTWORLD '99
79
0
Dutchavelli Black
53
0
Open Mike Eagle Neighborhood Protection Spell
53
0
Oddisee Feat. Priya Ragu & Sainte Ezekiel Still Strange
119
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Jack Harlow Feat. DaBaby, Lil Wayne, Tory Lanez “What’s Poppin’ (Remix)” Video
199
0
August Alsina “Rounds” Video
119
0
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Linkin Park Forces Trump To Remove Video Using Band’s Song “In The End”
Drake’s Collab With UK Drill Rapper Headie One Drops This Week
Nelly Talks “Country Grammar” 20-Year Anniversary & Virtual Concert