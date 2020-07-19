Linkin Park Forces Trump To Remove Video Using Band’s Song “In The End”

Linkin Park filed a copyright-takedown notice against Donald Trump for his use of the band’s hit song, “In the End,” in a recent video on Twitter. Trump’s post has since been taken down from the platform.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music. A cease and desist has been issued,” the band tweeted Saturday.

Fans were surprised to hear Linkin Park in the video, as late frontman Chester Bennington was an outward opponent of Trump’s presidency. “I repeat….. Trump is a greater threat to the USA than terrorism!! We have to take back our voices and stand for what we believe in,” Bennington tweeted in 2017.

The version of “In The End” used for Trump’s hype-video was not the original release; instead, the video included a cover performed by Tommee Profitt with Jung Youth and Fleurie. youth released a statement regarding the incident on Twitter: “Earlier today I found out that trump illegally used a cover song that I am part of in a propaganda video which he tweeted…anyone who knows me knows I stand firmly against bigotry and racism. Much love to everyone in the twitter community who helped get the video taken down fr!!”