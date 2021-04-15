Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Brandy Details Fangirling For Nicki Minaj: “I Lost It When I Saw Her”
66
0
Melii Explains Why She Has Decided To “Give Up All My Rights To My Music”
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Gudda Gudda Nina
2065
0
Trae Tha Truth & Mysonne If You're Scared Stay Inside
821
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

LisaRaye & Da Brat Seemingly Make Up At Rapper’s 47th Birthday Party

Posted By on April 15, 2021

LisaRaye McCoy and Da Brat appear to have ended their sibling rivalry. The duo struggled for a few months after Lisa accused her sister of having no contact with her.

It has been half a year since LisaRaye’s outburst toward her sister Da Brat on Cocktails With Queens, and it seems the sibling rivalry has finally calmed down, and they are in a much better place now. This comes after footage circulated of the two embracing each other at Da Brat’s birthday celebration. 

In a video Jermaine Dupri (below) shared from the rapper’s 47th birthday party, Da Brat’s emotions seem to take over when she says “this is too much for me,” and pulls her sister into a long embrace. Many people commented that all siblings fight, and thus it’s no surprise that the sister duo is back on good terms again. 

dabrat and lisaraye together

Da Brat and LisaRaye pose together in 2017 – Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images

In October 2020, Da Brat attempted to surprise LisaRaye on Cocktails With Queens for her birthday, but the surprise went sour when LisaRaye expressed her anger with her sister over the fact that she hadn’t spoken to her in months. 

The model and actress revealed the anger and outrage stemmed from the fact that she found out about Da Brat’s coming out and her new relationship through social media, and not directly from the source, so she decided to “take a few steps back.” 

However, LisaRaye told the show co-hosts, “That’s my sister, that ain’t going nowhere,” and reminded them that she will always be close with her, which is, evidently, true. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Brandy Details Fangirling For Nicki Minaj: “I Lost It When I Saw Her”
66 525 5
0
Melii Explains Why She Has Decided To “Give Up All My Rights To My Music”
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

Brandy Details Fangirling For Nicki Minaj: “I Lost It When I Saw Her”
66
0
Melii Explains Why She Has Decided To “Give Up All My Rights To My Music”
146
0
Benzino Expresses Love For Coi Leray, Says Feud Is Over
185
1
The TikTok Music Takeover
199
0
DMX To Receive Public Memorial At Barclay’s Center
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

cupcakKe Mosh Pit
66
0
EST Gee Lick Back
106
0
The WRLDFMS Tony Williams Feat. Wale Everybody Knows
251
0
K Camp Feat. PnB Rock Life Has Changed
93
0
$UICIDEBOY$ New Profile Pic
132
0
Saweetie Feat. Drakeo The Ruler Risky
132
0
iann dior Feat. Trippie Redd shots in the dark
225
2
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Megan Thee Stallion Feat. Lil Durk “Movie” Video
291
0
Chris Brown Feat. Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk, Mulatto “Go Crazy (Remix)” Video
159
0
Russ “Bankrupt” Video
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Brandy Details Fangirling For Nicki Minaj: “I Lost It When I Saw Her”
Melii Explains Why She Has Decided To “Give Up All My Rights To My Music”
Benzino Expresses Love For Coi Leray, Says Feud Is Over