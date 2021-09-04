Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Live Stream Made In America Fest 2021: How To Watch

September 4, 2021

The show must go on!

Philadelphia and many other areas on the northeast coast have been rocking through insane floods the past few days, but that isn’t stopping the Made In America Festival from going down. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the Made In America fest will take place at the Ben Franklin Parkway this weekend. On Saturday, Lil Baby is the closer while Justin Bieber closes out the festival on Sunday night.


 Rich Fury/Getty Images for Visible

Additional performances include Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Durk, A$AP Ferg, Roddy Ricch, Moneybagg Yo, Griselda, Lloyd Banks, Fivio Foreign, Kehlani, Bobby Shmurda, Baby Keem, Freddie Gibbs, Doja Cat, Tinashe, Morray, Coi Leray, Latto, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Bia, Fousheé, Kaash Paige, 26ar, Duke Deuce, Mariah The Scientist, Capella Grey, Maeta, Cazzu, Mozzy, Pi’erre Bourne, and Destin Conrad.

Check out the setlist and times for performances, today and live stream the event below as well.

Saturday Performance Times & Live Streams

Rocky & Liberty Stages

Rocky Stage

  • Latto, 3-3:30 p.m.

  • Coi Leray, 4:15-4:45 p.m.

  • Baby Keem, 5:30-6:15 p.m.

  • Megan Thee Stallion, 7:30 p.m.-8:45 p.m.

  • Lil Baby, 9:45-11:15 p.m.

Liberty Stage

TIDAL Stage

  • Destin Conrad, 2-2:30 p.m.

  • Maeta, 2:45-3:45 p.m.

  • Duke Deuce, 3:30-4 p.m.

  • Pi’erre Bourne, 4:15-4:45 p.m.

  • Kaash Paige, 5-5:30 p.m.

  • Fivio Foreign, 5:45-6:15 p.m.

  • Bia, 6:30-7 p.m.

Via HNHH

