Lizzo Fires Off Nicki Minaj’s “Bottom’s Up” Verse & Barbz Weren’t Happy

Posted By on November 10, 2020

Nicki’s fans brought up why they were unhappy with the singer.

New mom Nicki Minaj is receiving a lot of love lately. As Nicki enjoys private time with her newborn baby boy, the world continues to shower her with kind words and unlikely tributes. On Monday (November 9), Tyra Banks sported a pink wig and a futuristic ensemble as she hosted Dancing With The Stars, giving her best Nicki Minaj look. She later took to TikTok to share a video where she spoke about Nicki’s drive and advised people who were feeling down on themselves to channel Nicki’s energy. Lizzo also gave a nod to the Queens rapper while on Instagram Live as she fired off Nicki’s “Bottom’s Up” verse.

The 2010 single by Trey Songz featured Mrs. Petty and is one that her Barbz have helped resurface in 2020 as a viral movement on TikTok. Lizzo looks to be reading the lyrics as she spits Nicki’s rhymes. It’s clear that the Grammy-winning artist is a fan and the Barbz had much to say about watching Lizzo tackle the fast-rapping lyrics. The response to the clip has been a mixed bag, so check out Lizzo’s take on “Bottom’s Up” and let us know how you think she did.

Via HNHH

