Lizzo & Oprah Sing Their Hearts Out To Adele’s “Hello” During Concert Special

Last night, tears of joy were shed all over the world as fans watched CBS’ latest special, Adele One Night Only. The show was filmed a month ago, and had a star-studded audience including Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade, James Corden, Tyler Perry, and many more.

While Adele obviously held onto the spotlight for most of the evening thanks to her stellar voice and stage presence, it was hard to miss the likes of Lizzo and Oprah Winfrey boldly singing along to the English songstresses’ hit track, “Hello.”

“@adele had us at hello! @lizzo what concert are we going to next?! #AdeleOneNightOnly” the TV host captioned a tweet featuring a video that shows off the duo’s performance from the audience. “ADELE BETTA SING THAT SONG,” Lizzo retweeted the post early this morning, prompting hundreds of people to send in their reactions.

“We gotta teach Oprah the lyrics though,” one user joked, pointing out that Oprah missed a few parts of the famous song, but still bopped along. “COLLAB WITH HER,” several others said, hoping to see a linkup between Lizzo and Adele in the future.

The reason for the special event was to help promote the “Rumour Has It” singer’s forthcoming album, 30, which is set to arrive this Friday, November 19th. Hollywood Life reports that Seth Rogen, Nicole Richie, Selena Gomez, Gordon Ramsay, Sarah Paulson, Melissa McCarthy, Donald Glover, Leonardo DiCaprio, and many more were all in attendance at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles to watch their friend make a triumphant return to the stage.

Of course, Drake, who’s previously called Adele “one of his best friends” also made an appearance, hyping his foreign pal up like only he can.

The show reportedly featured some of the 33-year-old’s previous songs, along with four new tracks from her latest project. “It will look really elegant, and then I will tell a load of filthy jokes. It will be sort of whiplash for them,” the London native told Winfrey in the preview for the show, which you can check out below.