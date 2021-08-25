Rap Basement

Lizzo Reveals Drake Reached Out After Her Raunchy Lyric About Him

August 25, 2021

Drake allegedly reached out to Lizzo over her lyric in “Rumors.”

Everyone is talking about Lizzo and Niall Horan’s flirtatious chemistry following their appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night, during which the “Rumors” pop star revealed that none other than Drake reached out to her following the release of her new single. The track, which features Cardi B, had a very strong debut on the charts, peaking at #4 in its first week out. In her verse, Lizzo cheekily says, “No, I ain’t fuck Drake yet,” and it appears as though the Toronto native reached out about the lyric.

“I have heard from Drake. But that’s all I’m gonna say on that,” said Lizzo when Niall Horan asked her about the song. “OK, so the original line was, ‘No, I ain’t fuck Niall yet.’ The label said it was a little bit provocative. So I changed it to Drake, a safer bet.”

Lizzo didn’t reveal what Drake told her about the track, but they have been in touch — or, at least, she says they have been. What do you think he said about the bar? After all, Drake did say he likes his girls BBW.

These days, Drake is seemingly spending much of his time with Johanna Leia, the mother of basketball star Amari Bailey. However, they haven’t made their relationship official, so Lizzo might still have an opportunity.

[via]

Via HNHH

