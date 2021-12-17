Rap Basement

Lizzo Says Going Viral Does Not Equal Having A Successful Song

Posted By on December 16, 2021

She doesn’t believe some people know “the difference between ‘bad’ music & non-viral music.”

It is obvious that the industry has shifted thanks to social media. Artists are finding that they can reach fame before signing a record deal thanks to becoming a viral sensation and the powers that be are capitalizing off of their moments. However, some music fans measure the success of a song based on how often they hear it online, meaning, if there isn’t some sort of TikTok challenge associated with it, the track is considered to be a dud.

Of course, we know that is not true, yet still, artists often find themselves facing off against critics who don’t believe that their charting or RIAA plaque-earning singles are deserving of recognition because they aren’t viral.

Lizzo
John Lamparski / Stringer / Getty Images

On Twitter, a Lizzo fan mentioned the detractors who go after the singer over her hits, and Lizzo used the opportunity to share a few thoughts on why being viral doesn’t mean a song is good.

“I don’t think ppl know the difference between ‘bad’ music & non-viral music these days,” she said. “They equate virality w quality & that’s just not true [smiling emoji with halo] When I play this song live thousands of ppl scream the words I’m getting plaques for Rumors [money mouth emoji] Viral does NOT = successful YALL [kissy face emoji].”

Many artists have also been accused of being Tikok stars, but none have seemed to mind because the payout has stacked their bank accounts.

Via HNHH

