Lizzo Targets Drake (Again) In Erykah Badu Cover

Art Basel, a platform that brings together artists, collectors, and galleries, held one of its annual fairs this past weekend in Miami. Showcasing many different exhibitions, thousands of attendees gathered to experience the show that was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. The event lasted three days and included appearances from artists like Pharrel Williams, Lenny Kravitz, Ray J and many more.

“Truth Hurts” singer, Lizzo, was among those celebrity attendees, and she also hit the stage. Lizzo helped close out the entire event as she performed an exclusive show for American Express cardholders. The theme for her show was “Breathe B***h” — angled after several of her shows were initially canceled due to the pandemic. “I was so caught up in fear that I forgot to breathe. When I breathe, I bring life back to my joy,” Lizzo said of the theme.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

During her 70-minute performance, the artist decided to remix Erykah Badu’s hit song “Tyrone.” Changing up a few of the lyrics, Lizzo asks if she should “Call back Drake so that he can cry or dive in the p***y?”

This isn’t the first we’ve heard of the singer’s crush on the certified lover boy. When she released her song “Rumors” with Cardi B, she stated in the lyrics, “No, I ain’t f*** Drake yet.” It seems like she has been plotting for a while.

Lizzo also had to mention Chris Evans in her “Tyrone” remix amid her drunk-DMing him back in April. In her performance, she said, “Maybe I should call Chris Evans so Captain America can put another bun up in my oven.” This comes from Evans jokingly agreeing that he and the artist should have a baby together.

After seeing her performance via Twitter, the artist quoted it saying, “Why am I this way?”

Check out the viral clips below.