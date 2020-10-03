Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

21 Savage, YG & Megan Thee Stallion Light Up This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
93
0
Logic Tells Def Jam To Pay Lil Keke: “Don’t Be F*ckin Up My Relationships”
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

The Lox Living Off Xperience
715
1
Big Sean Detroit
596
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

LL Cool J Tells Kanye West To “Piss In A Yeezy” Instead Of On Grammy Award

Posted By on October 2, 2020

The rap legend was angered at West’s recent Twitter video.

Many artists have had commentary on Kanye West over the years, but his recent antics have given LL Cool J pause. The hip hop legend hosted the Grammy Award show for five years, and while he agrees that The Recording Academy has much to work on, he doesn’t believe that Kanye West should have filmed himself peeing on his coveted award. LL spoke about the social media moment while appearing on Desus & Mero, and to say that he felt some type of way about Kanye’s video is an understatement.

“With all due respect, I think Kanye should just, you know…maybe he should just piss in a Yeezy or something instead of pissing on a Grammy. Piss in a pair of one them Yeezys, B,” said LL Cool J. “I felt some kind of way about that sh*t. I didn’t love that sh*t because I’ve hosted the Grammys for five years. The Grammys didn’t get everything right, but they didn’t get everything wrong, either.”

“I don’t understand this constant disrespect,” he added. “Look, now don’t get me wrong, there have been some foul things that have happened to some artists around the Grammys. They are not without flaws, don’t get me wrong. They are not perfect at all. I’ve seen things happen and I was like, damn. One year they invited [Jay-Z] down and I felt like he should have got some love and he got snubbed that year… But pissing in Grammys? Piss on one those space shoes, B… C’mon, man. What the f*ck is he doing?” Do you agree with LL?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

21 Savage, YG & Megan Thee Stallion Light Up This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
93 525 7
0
Logic Tells Def Jam To Pay Lil Keke: “Don’t Be F*ckin Up My Relationships”
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

21 Savage, YG & Megan Thee Stallion Light Up This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
93
0
Logic Tells Def Jam To Pay Lil Keke: “Don’t Be F*ckin Up My Relationships”
159
0
Rich The Kid Ordered To Pay Former Managers $1.1 Million: Report
371
0
Kehlani “Loved” Young M.A Mentioning Her Name In Flirtatious “BIG” Lyric
185
1
LL Cool J Tells Kanye West To “Piss In A Yeezy” Instead Of On Grammy Award
291
0
More News

Trending Songs

D Block Europe Feat. Aitch UFO
26
0
Ella Mai Not Another Love Song
53
0
Trey Songz Two Ways
53
0
SpaceGhostPurrp Dade County
66
0
Casey Veggies Moonwalkin
66
0
YG Jealous
66
0
K-Trap Feat. Abra Cadabra New Opp Block
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Real Life
53
0
Make It Right
53
0
Runnin
66
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

21 Savage, YG & Megan Thee Stallion Light Up This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
Logic Tells Def Jam To Pay Lil Keke: “Don’t Be F*ckin Up My Relationships”
Rich The Kid Ordered To Pay Former Managers $1.1 Million: Report