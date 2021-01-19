Rap Basement

Lloyd Banks Flexes His Mixtape Dominance

January 19, 2021

Lloyd Banks reminds the masses that he could probably win a Verzuz battle off the strength of his legendary mixtape catalog alone.

Lloyd Banks may not be as prolific as he once was — in fact, many have accepted that the punchline king has entered a state of pseudo-retirement — but that hasn’t kept his fans from staying unwaveringly loyal. And while he hasn’t been quite so frequent with his musical releases, he hasn’t exactly closed the door on a comeback, going so far as to keep the door open ever-so-slightly. Now, Lloyd Banks has once again tossed a small morsel to the masses, using the opportunity to flex one of his proudest accomplishments: his legendary mixtape catalog. 

Lloyd Banks

Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

This afternoon, Banks took a moment to fire off a clever bar, one that simultaneously stands as a validation of greatness and a challenge to anyone seeking smoke. “Probably win my verzuz with mixtape verses,” writes Lloyd Banks, clearly still contemplating a possible battle of his own. In fact, it’s not the first time he’s toyed with the concept of engaging in Swizz Beatz and Timbaland‘s catalog competition, previously opening the floor for his fans to suggest potential opponentsStyles P and Joe Budden, the latter of which also fits the archetype of a retired rapper who drops occasional hints at a return.

While it’s unclear as to whether or not this recently-shared punchline stems from an unreleased song (possible, given the reference to the recent Verzuz phenomenon), it goes without saying that Banks stands as confident as ever. Rest assured that we’ll probably see at least one more mixtape from the former G-Unit lyricist before he hangs up the spurs for good. As for his claim — where do you stand? Do you think Banks could win a Verzuz off his mixtape catalog alone?

Via HNHH

