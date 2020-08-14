Lloyd Banks Is On The Hunt For Beats

Former G-Unit lyricist and widely-regarded Punchline King Lloyd Banks may very well be the definition of a fan-favorite. Despite keeping largely to himself for years now, the strength of his catalog has earned him the right to kick back and spend some hard-earned time away from the rap game. Yet every so often, as is often the case, Banks finds himself getting pulled back in.

David Becker/Getty Images

Perhaps he’s simply bored and looking to keep his skills sharp. Perhaps he’s inspired by lyricists like Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, Boldy James, and Freddie Gibbs, and a fire has once again been lit beneath him. Either way, it seems likely that we’ll be getting some new music from Lloyd Banks before long. Today, the PLK took to Twitter to open the floodgates. “@ your favorite producers and tell them to send me some S%*# bluediamondbanks@gmail.com,” he writes, inviting his fans to do the legwork.

An interesting tactic, as Banks has likely amassed a healthy contact list that he could reach out to himself, but maybe this is his way of gauging the public’s interest. It could also be a way to connect with his fans even further, opening the door for newer producers to impress him with some bangers. In any case, don’t be surprised if Banks finds himself with a full inbox and a book of rhymes that needs reciting. Is that something you might be interested in?