Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Wale Wants To Drop New Music This Week
40
0
Nav Goes Full Poseidon With Aquatic “Emergency Tsunami” Cover
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1204
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
1085
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lloyd Banks Ponders The GOAT Criteria

Posted By on November 2, 2020

After a fan challenges his position as a true GOAT contender, Lloyd Banks emerges to ponder the criteria behind the prestigious honor.

It’s a testament to Lloyd Banks‘ legacy that his fanbase remains unwavering in their loyalty, even after the rapper has been largely retired for the past few years. Yet anyone who grew up during his rise to prominence — a career arc that included no shortage of scene-stealing G-Unit crew cuts and a classic debut album in The Hunger For More (which features some of the realest shit he’s ever wrote)– understands that the moniker Punchline King did not arrive by coincidence.

Lloyd Banks

John Ricard/FilmMagic/Getty Images

As such, some have comfortably assessed that Banks is deserving of placement in the GOAT conversation, a take that recently sparked discussion on the rapper’s Twitter page. After one follower lamented “that @Lloydbanks really could of been one of the greatest rappers of all time,” Banks appeared confused by the assessment. “Wait..what? Lol” he responded, seemingly taken aback by the follower’s perceived disappointment. 

Banks’ response sparked the fan to elaborate, explaining that he never intended to question the rapper’s legacy, but simply to express his disappointment in what might have been. “I just feel, we as fans got short changed of what could of been with your word play,” writes the Twitter follower, a reply that went on to spark further reflection from Banks.

“Question..how many albums/projects/mixtapes does it take to be one of the greatest? In your opinion,” he writes. When the fan retorts that it’s been an extended minute since Banks’ last video, Banks seems dissatisfied with the conclusion. “Oh ok so the visuals make you great..understood,” he writes, more or less allowing his immaculate mixtape repertoire to speak for itself. Check out the exchange below, and should you count yourself among the PLK’s many fans, sound off with your thoughts in the comments below. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Wale Wants To Drop New Music This Week
40 525 3
0
Nav Goes Full Poseidon With Aquatic “Emergency Tsunami” Cover
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Wale Wants To Drop New Music This Week
40
0
Nav Goes Full Poseidon With Aquatic “Emergency Tsunami” Cover
93
0
Lloyd Banks Ponders The GOAT Criteria
119
0
Lil Durk, It’s Time To Go Pop
185
0
Lil Nas X Slams Dave East For Homophobic Comments About His Nicki Minaj Costume
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

Lil Wayne Tha Block Is Hot
132
0
Busta Rhymes Blowing The Speakers
185
0
NLE Choppa Love Tonight
79
0
Sheek Louch Feat. Joell Ortiz Still New York Shit
172
0
TisaKorean Feat. Father & YehMe2 Rocky Road
106
0
Dizzee Rascal Fire In The Booth Freestyle
132
0
THEMXXNLIGHT Ash Ketchum
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

$NOT Reveals His Most Underrated Snack & His Weirdest Food Concoction
79
0
Busta Ryhmes Feat. Rick Ross “Master Fard Muhammad” Video
199
1
Internet Money Showcase Their Sprawling Mansion On HNHH’s “How I’m Living”
132
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Wale Wants To Drop New Music This Week
Nav Goes Full Poseidon With Aquatic “Emergency Tsunami” Cover
Lloyd Banks Ponders The GOAT Criteria