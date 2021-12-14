Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Bow Wow Says He Should Be Honored At The Next BET Awards
93
0
Jeezy Details How He First Met Nas & Talks “My President” Collaboration
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2673
1
Papoose November
1601
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lloyd Banks, Vado, & Dave East Form New Rap Supergroup

Posted By on December 14, 2021

Lloyd Banks, Vado, and Dave East are teaming up to create a new supergroup, called The Council.

New York has one of the most celebrated hip-hop scenes across the country and it looks like three of the state’s finest emcees are teaming up to form a brand new rap supergroup. Lloyd Banks, Vado, and Dave East have apparently made a new supergroup called The Council, according to rap blog Blacklisted.

The popular page on Instagram shared the news that The Council would be coming through with new music soon, marking an exciting moment for New York-based hip-hop fans. New music is always welcome from Lloyd Banks, and his fanbase is definitely open to hearing Vado and Dave East rap their asses off alongside him.


Lisa Lake/Getty Images

Of course, this is not the first hip-hop group that Lloyd Banks has been part of. He was most famously a member of G-Unit with 50 Cent, Tony Yayo, and others. The Punchline King was one of the better-known rappers in the collective and he has continued to remain relevant in the last decade, delivering one of this year’s best albums in The Course of the Inevitable

The news has not been confirmed by the members of The Council, but we will keep you posted when they announce their arrival. What do you think? Are you excited for new music from Lloyd Banks, Vado, and Dave East?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-BFF Kelsey Nicole Addresses Tory Lanez’ Lawyer’s Claims: “ALL Cap”
146 525 11
0
Quavo Wishes Offset Happy Birthday With Throwback Instagram Post
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

Bow Wow Says He Should Be Honored At The Next BET Awards
93
0
Jeezy Details How He First Met Nas & Talks “My President” Collaboration
146
0
Quavo Wishes Offset Happy Birthday With Throwback Instagram Post
132
0
Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-BFF Kelsey Nicole Addresses Tory Lanez’ Lawyer’s Claims: “ALL Cap”
146
0
Big Boi & André 3000 Tried To Sell Weed, Stopped After André Got Robbed
225
0
More News

Trending Songs

Jhene Aiko Wrap Me Up
357
0
Peewee Longway Starve
212
0
LunchMoney Lewis Feat. Trinidad James Don't Stop
265
0
Ne-Yo Feat. Yung Bleu Stay Down
318
0
The WRLDFMS Tony Williams & Chandler Moore Anymore
397
0
Alicia Keys Feat. Pusha T Plentiful
357
0
Juice WRLD Feat. Polo G & Trippie Redd Feline
582
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Big Boi & Sleepy Brown Recall Selling Weed With André 3000 On “How To Roll”
847
0
OT The Real Feat. Benny The Butcher “Coke & Guns” Video
649
0
Polo G “Fortnight” Video
371
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Bow Wow Says He Should Be Honored At The Next BET Awards
Jeezy Details How He First Met Nas & Talks “My President” Collaboration
Quavo Wishes Offset Happy Birthday With Throwback Instagram Post