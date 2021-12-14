Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Boosie Badazz Thanks Benzino For Defending Him Against Lil Nas X Backlash
357
0
Logic “1-800-273-8255” Actually Saved Lives From Suicide, Says Study: Report
318
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2673
1
Papoose November
1562
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Logic “1-800-273-8255” Actually Saved Lives From Suicide, Says Study: Report

Posted By on December 13, 2021

According to a new study, Logic’s suicide prevention hit is directly linked to an increase in calls for help.

Fans have often shared that an artist’s song has saved their life, but a study has found that Logic‘s 2017 hit “1-800-273-8255” truly did just that. The track’s title is the phone number of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and was largely inspired by Logic’s personal experiences with anxiety. He also drew inspiration while touring and spending time with fans who told him that his music was the reason they were alive.

According to CNN, a new study suggests that following the release of the single, the Lifeline’s calls increased by 50 percent. “Celebrities but also noncelebrities can have an important role in suicide prevention if they communicate about how they have coped with crisis situations and suicidal ideation,” said study author Thomas Niederkrotenthaler.

Logic
Scott Legato / Contributor / Getty Images

“To know that my music was actually affecting people’s lives, truly, that’s what inspired me to make the song,” Logic told CNN. “We did it from a really warm place in our hearts to try to help people. And the fact that it actually did, that blows my mind.”

The study also reportedly states that there was a “5.5% reduction in suicides among 10- to 19-year-olds during three time periods: the first 34 days after the song’s release, Logic’s performance at the 2017 MTV awards and an additional widely promoted performance at the 2018 Grammy Awards.”

Logic added, “I’m not going to pretend to be somebody I’m not,” saying that his audience “[resonates] with that. They’re like, ‘Oh, this guy is like me.’ And so I think openly discussing depression and anxiety and the darker side of life … you just talk about life, people appreciate that and can relate to it. I think honesty is everything, and I think people in general can kind of smell a phony, right?”

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Boosie Badazz Thanks Benzino For Defending Him Against Lil Nas X Backlash
357 525 27
0
Saweetie Gets Harsh Reactions To Jingle Ball Performance
344 525 26
0

Recent Stories

Boosie Badazz Thanks Benzino For Defending Him Against Lil Nas X Backlash
357
0
Logic “1-800-273-8255” Actually Saved Lives From Suicide, Says Study: Report
318
0
Saweetie Gets Harsh Reactions To Jingle Ball Performance
344
0
Tevin Campbell Challenge Elicits Responses From Lil Mama, Joyner Lucas, Slim Thug & More
450
0
Young Dolph Memphis Memorial Sells Out In 90 Minutes: Report
397
1
More News

Trending Songs

Jhene Aiko Wrap Me Up
212
0
Peewee Longway Starve
172
0
LunchMoney Lewis Feat. Trinidad James Don't Stop
212
0
Ne-Yo Feat. Yung Bleu Stay Down
225
0
The WRLDFMS Tony Williams & Chandler Moore Anymore
384
0
Alicia Keys Feat. Pusha T Plentiful
318
0
Juice WRLD Feat. Polo G & Trippie Redd Feline
476
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Big Boi & Sleepy Brown Recall Selling Weed With André 3000 On “How To Roll”
371
0
OT The Real Feat. Benny The Butcher “Coke & Guns” Video
596
0
Polo G “Fortnight” Video
344
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Boosie Badazz Thanks Benzino For Defending Him Against Lil Nas X Backlash
Logic “1-800-273-8255” Actually Saved Lives From Suicide, Says Study: Report
Saweetie Gets Harsh Reactions To Jingle Ball Performance