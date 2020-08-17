Logic Admits He Hated Kendrick Lamar’s “Good Kid, M.A.A.D City” At First

Sometimes, it takes a while for us to truly realize how incredible an album really is. Other times, it’s clear right off the bat.

People are entitled to their own opinions as far as music is concerned. No two people have the exact same taste, which is partly what makes music criticism so amazing. You’ll never hear the same argument as to why a project is outstanding or garbage.

Upon his first listen, Logic admits that he absolutely hated Kendrick Lamar’s classic album good kid, m.A.A.d city, claiming that he wasn’t feeling the vocal effects that the rapper was using, nor was he down with jamming out to nine-minute-long songs. Then, after sitting with it for a month and continually going back to it, he decided that it was his new favorite album. His tune switched completely.



“I have my initial feeling, but when m.A.A.d city came out, I fucking hated that album. 100 percent. People could be like, ‘Oh whatever.’ I don’t give a fuck. That is my opinion. I didn’t like it,” says Logic during his interview with Hard Knock TV. “I didn’t like it because I wasn’t into Kendrick Lamar doing all his weird voices. I didn’t like that, I liked J. Cole… Straight up, that’s what I liked. I didn’t like all these skits. I didn’t like having to sit through nine minutes of a song. I didn’t like it, I didn’t like it, I didn’t like it, and then I loved it because I sat with it.”

He goes on to explain what caused such a shift in his perception of the album.

“I sat with it and I went, ‘Damn, okay you’re fucking with your voice. Some people have done that, [like] OutKast, but you’re doing it your own way,'” he says. “This is really cool, that’s inspiring. I like that shit. Wow, you know why I like this because I’m listening to Cole and I’m listening to these different people rap on like boom-bap beats, but they’re kind of more modern where you only have a few modern beats and you’re doing way more actually super raw shit and weird shit and I fell in love with it. In a month, it was my favorite album.”

