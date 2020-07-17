Logic Announces Retirement & Final Album “No Pressure”

Another rapper is hanging up his microphone. It looks like Logic‘s sixth studio album will be his last, because the rapper announced on Instagram today (July 16) that he is officially retiring. Throughout his career, we’ve received five records, six mixtapes, and even a soundtrack to his novel, but now that Logic is a husband and father, he’s ready to make a move to the next phase of his life.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty Images

Over on his Instagram page, everything has been wiped clean except for a post regarding his final album. “Officially announcing my retirement with the release of ‘No Pressure’ executive produced by No I.D. July 24th…,” Logic penned in the caption. “It’s been a great decade. Now it’s time to be a great father.”

In April, Logic shared that he and his wife had welcomed their son into the world. It was just last September that he shared his next album would be a follow up to his 2014 debut studio album Under Pressure, however, his fans weren’t aware that his forthcoming album would be his last. Check out Logic’s post below and let us know if you’re looking forward to his next drop.