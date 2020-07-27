Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Shady Records & Griselda Celebrate Westside Gunn’s Birthday
93
0
Young Thug “Has A Surprise For You Guys,” His Sister Dolly White Says
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
675
2
Curren$y & Fuse Spring Clean
556
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Logic Gets Kingly Album Co-Sign From LeBron James

Posted By on July 27, 2020

Following the release of his final album “No Pressure,” Logic found himself on the receiving end of some LeBron James love.

It’s been an interesting run for Logic, arguably hip-hop’s most affable emcee and likely the most formidable Settlers Of Catan player across the entire rap game. While some of his most recent efforts, including 2019’s Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind, weren’t exactly received with open arms, his loyal fanbase stood behind Bobby Tarantino with unyielding love and support. Now, creatively rejuvenated and fulfilled on a familial basis, Logic has returned in full force with his alleged hip-hop swan song No Pressure, executive produced under the watchful eye of No I.D. 

Logic LeBron James

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

From the sound of it, Logic’s comeback slash bow-out has been met with acclaim from even his vocal critics, touted as a return to form by those still holding onto the peaks of Under Pressure and T.I.T.S. As it happens, Logic’s latest even got a royal shoutout from none other than LeBron James, who slid some praise into a recent Instagram story.

“Morning music vibes by my G Logic,” writes LeBron, highlighting the track “Heard Em Say.” “Hate to see you go bro but damn you left in great fashion.” Naturally, Logic didn’t waste time in meeting the praise in kind, offering a brief but impactful declaration: “The King has spoken.” Check out the display of mutual respect below, and sound off — did Logic exceed your expectations with No Pressure, or did you feel like he had it in him all along?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Young Thug “Has A Surprise For You Guys,” His Sister Dolly White Says
132 525 10
0
Shady Records & Griselda Celebrate Westside Gunn’s Birthday
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Shady Records & Griselda Celebrate Westside Gunn’s Birthday
93
0
Young Thug “Has A Surprise For You Guys,” His Sister Dolly White Says
132
0
Timbaland Is Determined To Get Chris Brown In Verzuz
93
0
A$AP Ferg Confirms “Forthcoming” Nicki Minaj Collab Dropping This Week
132
0
Down With The Deluxe Edition Trend
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Adam Snow Feat. Freddie Gibbs & Josh Alias 42
93
0
Trinidad James Feat. Big K.R.I.T. & CyHi The Prynce Say It Loud (T.I.B.E)
106
0
Octavian Feat. Future Rari
159
0
Hot Boys Respect My Mind
199
0
DaBaby & Stunna 4 Vegas NO DRIBBLE
225
0
Jpegmafia living single
159
0
The Kid LAROI Feat. Lil Mosey WRONG
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Logic “DadBod” Video
93
0
Gunna Feat. Young Thug “Dollaz On My Head” Video
331
0
Excitement
278
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Shady Records & Griselda Celebrate Westside Gunn’s Birthday
Young Thug “Has A Surprise For You Guys,” His Sister Dolly White Says
Timbaland Is Determined To Get Chris Brown In Verzuz