Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

“The Fat Joe Show” Officially Launches On REVOLT TV
93
0
DaBaby Gets Roasted For Endorsing Kanye West’s Presidential Run
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
926
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
847
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Logic Postpones “No Pressure” Stream Following Friend’s Accident

Posted By on August 12, 2020

After receiving some unfortunate news, Logic has decided to postpone his upcoming “No Pressure 101” Twitch stream.

Yesterday, Logicannounced his upcoming No Pressure 101 stream, an album breakdown originally set to go down on Twitch this evening. Billed as a “deconstruction of Logic’s final album,” fans were relishing in the prospect of chopping up with the newly retired Bobby Tarantino. Unfortunately, due to unfortunate circumstances in his personal life, Logic has decided to delay the event. 

Logic No Pressure

Noam Galai/Getty Images

The affable rapper took to Twitter to break the news, revealing that a close friend had been in a car accident, saying little more than that. “Everyone – Unfortunately, a close friend was in a car accident, and a result I will not be streaming today,” writes Bobby, addressing his fans prior to the big event. “We will reschedule asap!” 

We can only hope that Logic’s friend is indeed okay, and offer our well-wishes to the rapper and his family in this trying time. It’s always difficult to witness bad things happening to good people, and Logic is about is good as they come in this rap game. Here’s hoping he can keep his head up, as these types of situations tend to inevitably occur whenever one is riding high.

On that note, No Pressure continues to earn praise as the weeks go by, resonating nicely with even those who had given up on the lyricist. It’s no wonder he’s so excited to revisit the project in-depth, and that No Pressure 101 session will be a great watch whenever it goes end up happening. In the meantime, keep your head up Logic — take all the time you need. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

“The Fat Joe Show” Officially Launches On REVOLT TV
93 525 7
0
DaBaby Gets Roasted For Endorsing Kanye West’s Presidential Run
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

“The Fat Joe Show” Officially Launches On REVOLT TV
93
0
DaBaby Gets Roasted For Endorsing Kanye West’s Presidential Run
132
0
Logic Postpones “No Pressure” Stream Following Friend’s Accident
93
0
City Girls Say Male Rappers Are Threatened By Female Rappers
93
0
Dr. Dre Marvels At Xzibit’s Pimped Out ’64 Impala
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Radamiz GRATITUDE IS GANGSTA
79
0
THEY. All Mine
146
0
Smokepurpp Said A Lotta Things
119
1
Buddy Feat. MATT OX Ain't Sweet
185
0
Migos Feat. Young Thug Cocaina
146
0
FBG Duck Like That
119
0
03 Greedo Feat. Key Glock Drip Keep Going
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

A$AP Ferg Feat. Nicki Minaj & Madeintyo “Move Ya Hips” Video
106
0
Juice WRLD & The Weeknd “Smile” Video
199
0
Lil Yachty & Future “Pardon Me” Video
212
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

“The Fat Joe Show” Officially Launches On REVOLT TV
DaBaby Gets Roasted For Endorsing Kanye West’s Presidential Run
Logic Postpones “No Pressure” Stream Following Friend’s Accident