Logic Says Hi s”Lowest Point” Of His Life Was When He Was At His “Most Famous”

Posted By on July 30, 2020

Logic added that it was also his most depressed state, but he would relive it all again because it helped shape him into the man he is now.

The world recently received Logic‘s final album, and while we may not get another project from the rapper, he’s still going to do the press rounds to promote his latest release. Logic has been openly emotional about creating and dropping his last project, and during an interview with Big Boy’s Neighborhood, the celebrated artist spoke candidly about his struggles with fame during his meteoric rise.

Logic, No Pressure, Big Boy's Neighborhood
Sam Wasson / Stringer / Getty Images

Logic’s track “1-800-273-8255” became a movement of its own as the message of suicide prevention touched the hearts of fans worldwide. It catapulted the rapper into stardom but when he reached the sky, it wasn’t all sunshine. “The thing is, before ‘1-800’ popped off on the Everybody album I was just a known rapper, but I went from that to a pop, known,” said Logic. “When you do that, I’m like, ‘Oh okay, now I get it Selena [Gomez], now I get it Justin [Bieber]. Okay I get it, Taylor [Swift]. Like, I get it, dog. Y’all get ripped apart.”

He also shared the worst point in his career. “My lowest point, my deepest, darkest, depressed state that I’ve ever been in was my most famous, my most wealthy, my most known. People don’t understand that,” Logic said. “Would I do it all over again? Yes, because I made it here and I’m still fighting and learning every day.” Check out Logic chopping it up with Big Boy below.

 

Via HNHH

