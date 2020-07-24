Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Dave East Connects With J. Cole & DMX At Video Shoot
132
0
Logic Sobs During Album Stream, Thanks Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole & More
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
834
0
Boosie Badazz In House
834
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Logic Sobs During Album Stream, Thanks Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole & More

Posted By on July 24, 2020

Logic breaks down in tears during his album listening stream, reflecting on his career and everything leading to his retirement.

Logic has delivered his final album and is effectively a retired man. 

After delivering so much music in his career, which was received both positively and negatively, the 30-year-old rapper is hanging up his microphone and focusing on being a good father. Earlier this year, he welcomed his baby boy into the world and his new mission in life is to provide for him. While he will no longer be releasing music, he promises that he will be there for his fans via his newly-minted Twitch deal, which assures weekly streams from the retired artist.

Now that No Pressure is officially out, Logic held a virtual listening party for all of his fans and, while listening to the final track on the album, the rapper broke down into tears, thinking about all that he had been through on his road to retirement. He thanked Drake, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Tory y Moi, Mac Demarco, and more of his inspirations for all they had done for him, delivering a farewell message to his fans.


Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

“I wanna thank Kendrick because he doesn’t know how much he was there for me, and Cole, and Drake,” said Logic while sobbing. “Fucking A$AP and Ferg, and Mac Demarco, man, fucking Toro y Moi. It was such a dream for him to be on this album and record. There’s too many people, man.”

He concluded with a message to the Ratt Pack.

“I love you all. I appreciate you all,” said Logic. “I bid you farewell and, as always, I’m obediently yours. I won’t be on the internet for the first time in my career because it hurts me. And every time I released an album I just wanted it to be loved and this time, I don’t check the internet because I finally love myself. So, thank you so much and, as always, peace, love, and positivity. I love you, I appreciate you, and I’ll see you in other endeavors.”

We’ll miss you, Logic. Listen to his final album here.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Dave East Connects With J. Cole & DMX At Video Shoot
132 525 10
0
Kanye West Doesn’t Drop New Album “Donda: With Child” & No One Is Surprised
199 525 15
0

Recent Stories

Dave East Connects With J. Cole & DMX At Video Shoot
132
0
Logic Sobs During Album Stream, Thanks Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole & More
146
0
Kanye West Doesn’t Drop New Album “Donda: With Child” & No One Is Surprised
199
0
Kanye West Shares New “DONDA” Release Date & Album Cover Art
212
0
Just Blaze Explains Aversion To “Verzuz”: “I’m Not A Competitive Person”
172
0
More News

Trending Songs

Brent Faiyaz Feat. 2 Chainz Fu*k The World
106
0
Logic Soul Food II
93
0
Mahalia Feat. Pink Sweat$ BRB
79
0
Gunna Feat. Future Street Sweeper
79
0
Guapdad 4000 Feat. Deante Hitchcock Orgasm Full Of Pain
119
0
Chase B & Don Toliver Feat. Gunna Cafeteria
159
0
Russ Can't Be Me
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Gunna Feat. Young Thug “Dollaz On My Head” Video
53
0
Excitement
185
0
The Weeknd “Snowchild” Video
212
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Dave East Connects With J. Cole & DMX At Video Shoot
Logic Sobs During Album Stream, Thanks Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole & More
Kanye West Doesn’t Drop New Album “Donda: With Child” & No One Is Surprised