Logic Unveils Slew Of “No Pressure” Merchandise

Posted By on July 29, 2020

Following the release of his brand new album “No Pressure,” Logic unveils a lineup of new merchandise.

Following the release of his retirement album No Pressure, Logic has once again established himself as the people’s champion. Perhaps it’s simply a case of missing what’s about to leave, or perhaps it’s simply that Bobby Tarantino really came through and delivered his A-Game on this one. Either way, No Pressure is already projected to end the week at the top of the charts, all while reminding the game what Logic’s capable of on the microphone. It’s no wonder he’s going all out with this one, taking to Instagram to unveil a slew of new merchandise. 

Logic No Pressure

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images 

“I fought hard to keep all of this merch super affordable for you guys and also just added some new items,” captions Logic, alongside a digital display case of twenty new merch items. “Only two days left before the store closes!” For those interested in wearing their Bobby love on their sleeve, perhaps literally in this case, behold one of several options: t-shirts, sweaters, shorts, sweatpants, facemasks (expect this to be the new normal), and physical copies of the album. 

For those interested in switching it up, Logic has also offered up a new vinyl edition of No Pressure, complete with an alternate limited edition cover. Should you be interested in a minimalist cover, perhaps this is exactly what the doctor ordered. Check it out for yourself below, and sound off — are you going to cop some Bobby gear for the upcoming fall season?

Via HNHH

