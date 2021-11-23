Rap Basement

London On Da Track & Dr. Dre Are In The Studio Together

Posted By on November 23, 2021

The Atlanta producer posted a couple pics in the studio with one of his idols.

London On Da Track has had an interesting 2021. 

The Atlanta producer known best for cooking up some of Young Thug‘s best music in 2015 and ’16 started the year in what seemed like the perfect relationship with Summer Walker

Walker was pregnant and London took every opportunity he could to gush about her on social media, and when the couple welcomed their daughter in March, he called her “Allah’s best birthday gift.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Three months later, and the story was a little different. 

After Walker warned women to “run from this type of man” in a series of social media posts aimed at the father of her child, the “Come Thru” singer exposed London all over her new album Still Over It. London took the veiled, and direct, insults in stride, and boasted about the money he was making from the album on multiple occasions. 

Today, however, London took a break from the seemingly endless stream of drama to link up with one of his idols, Dr. Dre

Posting a couple of photos of the two producers in the studio together, London wrote, “B4 you ever lead or teach u must first be a student … #Legendary 1st DrDre x Londonondatrack 11/23/21.”

While London included a November 23 timestamp with the photos, it is unclear what exactly he and Dre are cooking up. 

Dre is going through some relationship trouble of his own, so it’ll be interesting to see if anything comes from his encounter with London On Da Track. 

What do you think London and Dre are working on? Let us know down in the comments. 

Via HNHH

