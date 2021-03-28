Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Reese Reacts To King Von’s Alleged Killer’s Release
251
0
Shelley FKA DRAM & Gallant Hold Down Our “R&B Season” Playlist
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Gudda Gudda Nina
1271
0
Trae Tha Truth & Mysonne If You're Scared Stay Inside
384
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

London On Da Track Gushes Over Newborn Daughter: “Allah’s Best Birthday Gift”

Posted By on March 28, 2021

The producer took to Instagram to gush about the newest edition to his family.

For a while, it was unclear to the public whether or not Summer Walker and London on da Track would still be a couple by the time their bundle of joy arrived. Through the ups and downs, though, they’ve ultimately remained a couple and seem to be happier than ever with the new edition to their family. While it was previously suspected that Summer had made a page for their daughter, known as “Princess Bubble Gum” for now, she later denied creating the page and vowed to never show her children online. London recently took to Instagram gush over his youngest child, sharing perhaps the closest glimpse of the newborn the public will ever get.   

On Saturday (March 27), the producer shared a photo of the infant gripping onto his pinkie. “From the first time I held you in my arms I knew you were special I’m overwhelmed wit Joy I Can’t even [cap],” he penned in the caption, using the emoji in lieu of the actual world. 

“This Allah’s best birthday gift to me… priceless moments u can value forever,” he continued.

“[Erykah Badu] gratitude beloved for the genuineness and love. We grateful for [you] being a part of our lil Princess Bubblegum journey. [Summer Walker] this gift I can cherish 4L,” he finished, tagging his beau and completing the message with a pair of snake emojis and a green heart, translating colloquially to slime forever. 

Earlier this week, she confirmed she had given birth sometime recently. “So let’s all forget I was pregnant & move on with our lives so I can enjoy my little angel in peace [heart eyes emoji][smiling emoji with halo],” she wrote. 

Congratulations to the couple!  

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Reese Reacts To King Von’s Alleged Killer’s Release
251 525 19
0
Shelley FKA DRAM & Gallant Hold Down Our “R&B Season” Playlist
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Lil Reese Reacts To King Von’s Alleged Killer’s Release
251
0
Shelley FKA DRAM & Gallant Hold Down Our “R&B Season” Playlist
172
0
Nas Partners With Hennessy To Deliver Powerful Open Letter To His Daughter Destiny
238
0
Lil Nas X Won’t Confirm Or Deny Nicki Minaj Collab On Debut Album
199
0
Charlamagne Thinks Rihanna Would Win In A ‘Verzuz’ With Beyoncé
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Skiifall Feat. Knucks Ting Tun Up Pt. II
106
0
Dreezy BeatBox Bday Freestyle
106
0
ShaqIsDope Cali Love
106
0
SpotemGottem Feat. Shenseea Beat Box (Freestyle)
172
0
Rod Wave Shock Da World
106
0
Key Glock & Young Dolph What u see is what u get
106
0
Ron Suno Feat. Sheff G Winners
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Rico Nasty “Pussy Poppin” Video
146
0
Big Sean “Lucky Me / Still I Rise” Video
106
0
Blxst Feat. Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga “Chosen” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Reese Reacts To King Von’s Alleged Killer’s Release
Shelley FKA DRAM & Gallant Hold Down Our “R&B Season” Playlist
Nas Partners With Hennessy To Deliver Powerful Open Letter To His Daughter Destiny