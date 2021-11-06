Rap Basement

London On Da Track & Young Thug React To Summer Walker’s “Still Over It”

Posted By on November 5, 2021

Summer took shots at ex-boyfriend London and mentioned Thugger on one of the tracks prompting the YSL mogul to playfully give her the finger.

Fans expected Summer Walker to put all of her feelings about her breakup with London On Da Track into her music, but not everyone was ready for Still Over It. The former couple once touted their romance on social media for all to see and London even acted as executive producer of Summer’s debut studio album, Over It. The record topped the charts and the singer’s team is hoping that this latest effort will do the same.

As Summer remains a trending topic, there have been plenty of reactions to her lyrical content on her new album. She has made it clear that she has moved on from her relationship with London, but her fans are seemingly living out Summer’s experiences through her music. London suggested that he hasn’t even been aware of the record’s release.


“Lol [sideways crying laughing emojij] just woke up what happened … [thinking emojis][sideways crying laughing emojis],” he wrote to his Instagram Story. “Oh sh*t album out [crying laughing emoji] I’m just glad to be an inspiration keep streamin!!” He wasn’t the only famous person to react to the record, as Young Thug seems to have a bone to pick with Walker.

On her track “4th Baby Mama,” Summer croons about London, the father of her daughter: “Now what’s the point in keep on having kids? / If she just gone be raising them, that’s just pure laziness / Ion get it is you tryna keep up with Thug? Is you racing him? / Crazy how you really think that sh*t’s cute, be embracing it, oh.”

Thugger didn’t know what he had to do with the drama and playfully posted a photo of himself giving the middle finger. “Summer walker f*ck u lol,” Thug penned over the photo. Check out the posts and Summer Walker‘s “4th Baby Mama” below.


Via HNHH

