Lori Harvey Muddies Breakup Rumors Listening To Future Songs With City Girls’ JT

Posted By on August 26, 2020

Lori Harvey and JT of the City Girls listened to Future’s new song with Lil Uzi Vert, confusing fans as it was recently reported that Lori and Future broke up.

Lori Harvey and Future are rumored to have broken up, unfollowing each other on social media and deleting couple pictures together. While that much would appear to confirm that they’re no longer an item, a questionable choice of music was playing in the background of one of Lori’s latest Instagram Stories, confusing fans into speculating that maybe they are still together.

Posting up with JT from the City Girls, the girlfriends were listening to Future’s new song with Lil Uzi Vert, “Over Your Head.” A strange choice of music for someone who is reported to have just broken up with the artist behind the hit… 

Adding even more confusion is the fact that JT has been romantically linked to Lil Uzi Vert, the other artist on the track. Could this be their way of getting back at their men or are they really just playing games with their followers, still going home to Future and Uzi respectively?

Future and Lori Harvey’s relationship has always been complicated. They were rumored to have been dating last year but they took a minute to confirm that talk, finally sharing pictures together on social media at the beginning of 2020. Then, they were said to have been quarantining together. Finally, their joint unfollowing made it seem as though they were splitting up but now, nobody quite knows what’s going on.

[via]

Via HNHH

