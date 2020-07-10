Rap Basement

Ludacris Alludes To “F9” Taking Place In Outer Space

Posted By on July 10, 2020

While speaking with SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show,” rapper-actor Ludacris spilled the beans that the upcoming “F9” sequel in the “Fast & Furious” franchise will possibly see the cast riding out in space.

The fate of F9, Universal Pictures’ latest upcoming sequel in the highly lucrative Fast & Furious movie franchise, was unfortunately put on hold like everything else due to the COVID-19 pandemic that put the world on lockdown back in March. As fans await the film’s updated release date on April 2, 2021, co-star Ludacris may have spoiled one of the more interesting subplots for the blockbuster film.

Ludacris F9 Outer Space Fast & Furious 9
Image: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

The rapper/actor, famous for hits like “What’s Your Fantasy” and “Money Maker” plus films roles in Crash and Max Payne amongst others, appeared on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show to give an update on the release of F9. After being grilled a bit for details by the show’s co-host Julia Cunningham, Luda let it slip that she may have guessed correctly by assuming the next step to “wow” Fast & Furious fans would be to head into space. “I will say that you are very intuitive, because you said something right, but I’m not going to give it away,” he said in response to her guess, followed by a coy hand-over-mouth move when she reiterated that she in fact said “space.”

Only time will tell what happens in F9 when the film is officially released on April 2, 2021. Watch Ludacris’ clip from The Jess Cagle Show below to see if he was bluffing or just has a horrible poker face:

Via HNHH

