Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Machine Gun Kelly Begins Shooting His First Western
26
0
T.I.’s “The L.I.B.R.A.” Tracklist Is Absolutely Stacked
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

The Lox Living Off Xperience
874
1
Big Sean Detroit
847
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Ludacris Announces Netflix Animated Series “Karma’s World”

Posted By on October 13, 2020

Ludacris takes to Instagram to officially announce his brand new Netflix series “Karma’s World,” inspired by his oldest daughter.

Ludacris has been quietly enjoying life as one of hip-hop’s biggest bosses, and today the legendary rapper has expanded his empire even further. Today, Luda has officially announced a brand new Netflix original series, marking his first collaboration with the streaming giant. Enter Karma’s World, an animated show based on the life of his oldest daughter. 

Ludacris

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“10 years in the making,” writes Luda, kicking off a lengthy announcement post on his IG page. “THIS IS HOW LEGACIES ARE BUILT! I’m pleased to announce that I will be joining the @netflixfamily, and bringing my new animated series #KarmasWorld which is inspired by my oldest daughter in partnership with @9StoryMG and @BrownBagFilms to @netflix for the world to see!”

“It was important to me to provide a positive @StrongBlackLead to show our youth that there are many ways to overcome difficult situations, and that their dreams no matter how big are possible!” he continues. “I’m looking forward to finally being able to share what I’ve been working on behind the scenes for so many years! Welcome to Karma’s World.”

In an official press release on Netflix’s website, the series is broken down as follows: Karma’s World follows 10-year-old Karma Grant, an aspiring musical artist and rapper with big talent and an even bigger heart. Smart, resilient, and deeply empathetic, Karma pours her soul into songwriting, channeling her feelings into whip-smart rhymes with passion, courage and her signature brand of humor.

Congratulations to Ludacris for this latest endeavor. While Karma’s World is meant for the demographic of children between the ages of 6 and 9, it’s likely that hip-hop fans of all ages can appreciate the boss move from one of the culture’s lyrical greats. Check out his full statement below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Machine Gun Kelly Begins Shooting His First Western
26 525 2
0
T.I.’s “The L.I.B.R.A.” Tracklist Is Absolutely Stacked
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Machine Gun Kelly Begins Shooting His First Western
26
0
T.I.’s “The L.I.B.R.A.” Tracklist Is Absolutely Stacked
93
0
50 Cent Channels Fofty & Puts James Cruz On Blast
66
0
Ludacris Announces Netflix Animated Series “Karma’s World”
79
0
Westside Gunn Praises “Who Made The Sunshine” Producers
93
0
More News

Trending Songs

Rio Da Yung OG Feat. Lil Yachty 1v1
119
0
Stevie Wonder Feat. Busta Rhymes, Cordae, Chika & Rapsody Can’t Put It In The Hands Of Fate
132
0
Serial Killers Quarantine
93
0
Nas Halftime
106
0
Billy Danze Feat. Lil Fame That Time
132
0
Joe Moses Gotta Be Careful
119
0
Ivorian Doll Daily Duppy
93
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lil Tracy “Messy” Video
146
0
Curren$y “1 Luv (Roll the Credits)” Video
132
0
Jealous
146
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Machine Gun Kelly Begins Shooting His First Western
T.I.’s “The L.I.B.R.A.” Tracklist Is Absolutely Stacked
50 Cent Channels Fofty & Puts James Cruz On Blast