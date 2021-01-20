Rap Basement

Kodak Black & Lil Wayne Officially Pardoned By Trump: Report
Ludacris Lands "Luda Can't Cook" Special: "It's Going To Be Delicious"
Wiz Khalifa
Gudda Gudda 7 Slugs
Ludacris Lands “Luda Can’t Cook” Special: “It’s Going To Be Delicious”

Posted By on January 19, 2021

He may be a restaurant owner, but Luda admits that he’s terrible in the kitchen.

He’s topped the charts with his music, he’s starred in blockbuster film franchises, he’s produced shows, he’s a restauranteur, and he’s graced the small screen on shows like The Simpsons and Fear Factor. Ludacris has been in the entertainment industry for decades, and while many others struggle to find their footing as it pertains to longevity, the rapper continues to roll out new projects. The latest for Ludacris is a feature titled Luda Can’t Cook, as it suggests, we’ll be seeing the Atlanta icon tackle the kitchen.

The Will Packer-produced special will air on discovery+ as Chef Meherwan Irani helps Luda with his culinary skills. The rapper-actor has admitted that he loves food but is a disaster in the kitchen, so fans will watch him create culinary masterpieces. “I absolutely love food and have always appreciated the art of cooking, but I can’t lie—I have no idea what I’m doing in the kitchen,” said the restaurant owner. “I’m on a mission to change that and master one cuisine at a time—it’s going to be delicious.”

Packer added, “The juxtaposition of a uniquely talented megastar like Luda against a backdrop that he has no real knowledge or skill set in makes for some highly entertaining shenanigans!” Tune in to watch Ludacris chop it up with the chef on February 25 on discovery+.

