Ludacris On Making Kid-Friendly Rap To Teach Children

Posted By on August 1, 2020

Ludacris explains how he’s helping make kid-friendly rap to help raise children.

Ludacris is creating a new initiative, KidNation, to reinforce positive messages for kids through child-friendly music videos. The platform’s goal is to “a fun, safe, and educational media platform” for children.

Ludacris, KidNationDia Dipasupil / Getty Images

“It’s geared toward trying to enrich and empower the next generation, influenced by my own children and wanting them to live in a better world than we live in,” Ludacris told HuffPost. “I want to reinforce the positive morals and teachings as a parent, especially during a time where there’s more home-schooling going on. To condense it, I just want to help kids grow up to be better adults.”

Ludacris, himself, is a father of three, with children ages 5 to 18. He says they were the test group, which he used to ensure every song was good enough for the program.

“We have a song about doing your chores and getting rewarded afterward,” the rapper continued. “My youngest daughter watched it one time and pulled a stool up to the sink and started washing the dishes. I asked, ‘What are you doing?’ And she said, ‘My birthday is coming up, and I want to be able to get a reward for doing my chores as well.’ That’s a perfect example of music and influence turning to action.”

Check out the music video for “Stay Clean” below.

[Via]
Via HNHH

