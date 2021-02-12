Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Uzi Vert Reveals His 5 Most Influential Rappers
66
0
Lil Yachty Has Big Plans For Bitcoin
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12944
1
Wiz Khalifa
2144
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Ludacris Spits Bars With Utter Ease In New Freestyle

Posted By on February 12, 2021

Ludacris serves up a quick reminder that he’s still formidable with the bars, delivering a quick freestyle over a Drumma Boy banger.

People must have forgotten that Ludacris was one of the most formidable lyricists of his era, with classic albums like Word Of Mouf and Chicken & Beer serving up countless reminders of that very fact. And though he hasn’t been quite so active on the musical front as he once was, that’s not to say his pen game has dulled with time. Case in point, Luda recently pulled up a banger from Drumma Boy‘s Drumma Boy And Friends album and served up a quick sixteen, packed with punchlines as expected.

Ludacris

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

“Still nobody fucking with me, whole crew all we do is ball like n***as stuck in the bubble with me,” he begins. “Going against me not smart, I’m the grand wizard you want no part / you the scarecrow, you get no brain, like the tin-man you got no heart / cowardly lion, you be cowardly lyin’ bout all the money you make or the money you fake / 22 acres raining money soon as you come in my gate / let it monsoon, we the stormtroopers / if the stars warring I’m George Lucas / don’t blame me if your whore choosin’, like Eazy-E I was born ruthless.”

Whether or not this recent drop indicates that Luda is gearing up for a return to the game is unclear, but don’t be surprised to see this one resurface when Drumma Boy drops off his upcoming project. Clearly, Ludacris is still delivering sharp bars as he always has — would you be down to hear some new music from the Atlanta legend

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Uzi Vert Reveals His 5 Most Influential Rappers
66 525 5
0
Lil Yachty Has Big Plans For Bitcoin
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Lil Uzi Vert Reveals His 5 Most Influential Rappers
66
0
Lil Yachty Has Big Plans For Bitcoin
119
0
Jay-Z Shows Off Dreadlocks & Reps Nipsey Hussle In New Photos
106
0
Cardi B Teases Imminent Album Release: “I Just Gotta Focus On A Couple Of More Songs”
185
0
Zaytoven Explains How Dr. Dre & Master P Inspired His Production, Dives Into DJ Quik & MC Eiht’s Beef
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Guapdad 4000 & !llmind How Many
53
0
Syd Missing Out
40
0
Lucki Feat. Lil Yachty Greed
106
0
Clever Feat. Chris Brown Rolls Royce Umbrella
119
0
DJ Pharris Feat. Wiz Khalifa, Chance The Rapper & Rockie Fresh Everything New
146
0
Kevin Gates Plug Daughter 2
79
0
Lil Durk On Your Mind
119
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Ariana Grande Feat. Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat “34+35” Video
79
0
Pooh Shiesty “See Red” Video
119
0
Asshole
119
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Uzi Vert Reveals His 5 Most Influential Rappers
Lil Yachty Has Big Plans For Bitcoin
Jay-Z Shows Off Dreadlocks & Reps Nipsey Hussle In New Photos