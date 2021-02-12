Ludacris Spits Bars With Utter Ease In New Freestyle

People must have forgotten that Ludacris was one of the most formidable lyricists of his era, with classic albums like Word Of Mouf and Chicken & Beer serving up countless reminders of that very fact. And though he hasn’t been quite so active on the musical front as he once was, that’s not to say his pen game has dulled with time. Case in point, Luda recently pulled up a banger from Drumma Boy‘s Drumma Boy And Friends album and served up a quick sixteen, packed with punchlines as expected.

“Still nobody fucking with me, whole crew all we do is ball like n***as stuck in the bubble with me,” he begins. “Going against me not smart, I’m the grand wizard you want no part / you the scarecrow, you get no brain, like the tin-man you got no heart / cowardly lion, you be cowardly lyin’ bout all the money you make or the money you fake / 22 acres raining money soon as you come in my gate / let it monsoon, we the stormtroopers / if the stars warring I’m George Lucas / don’t blame me if your whore choosin’, like Eazy-E I was born ruthless.”

Whether or not this recent drop indicates that Luda is gearing up for a return to the game is unclear, but don’t be surprised to see this one resurface when Drumma Boy drops off his upcoming project. Clearly, Ludacris is still delivering sharp bars as he always has — would you be down to hear some new music from the Atlanta legend?