Luka Doncic Gets Love From Migos After Defeating Atlanta Hawks

The anticipation for Migos’ Culture 3 is at an all-time high, as fans patiently wait to get their hands on the third entry in the fan-favorite series. In the years removed from Culture II, each of the three Migos has released solo albums and experienced a lot in their personal lives. Offset has had marital spats with Cardi B and proclaimed his streetwear influence, and Takeoff has had to fight rape allegations. For Quavo, however, things have been sailing a bit more smoothly, with the Atlanta rapper typically either found hanging out with his girlfriend Saweetie or courtside at a Hawks game.

Since his home team has been back in action, Quavo has witnessed several of the Hawk’s home games, including their matchups against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Los Angeles Lakers (which came with the infamous Courtside Karen drama), and, most recently, the Dallas Mavericks.

Although the Hawks ultimately ended up losing against the Dallas Mavericks and their star player Luka Doncic, the Migos rapper still made an effort to show love to the Slovenian All-Star, who was drafted and immediately traded by the Hawks in 2018 for Trae Young. Once the game concluded, Donic chopped it up with Quavo, Takeoff, and 2 Chainz, and the Mavericks guard also gifted Quavo with an autographed jersey.

With both Quavo and Takeoff spotted together, maybe this means that the Migos are hammering out the finishing touches on Culture III.