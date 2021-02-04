Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Bow Wow Argues That Usher Is Known For Singing More Than Dancing
79
0
Da Brat Recalls Switching To A Sexier Style Because She Wanted “To Be F*ckable”
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12692
1
Wiz Khalifa
1959
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Luka Doncic Gets Love From Migos After Defeating Atlanta Hawks

Posted By on February 4, 2021

The Dallas Mavericks’ guard kicks it with Quavo, Takeoff, and 2 Chainz after defeating the Atlanta Hawks 122-116.

The anticipation for Migos’ Culture 3 is at an all-time high, as fans patiently wait to get their hands on the third entry in the fan-favorite series. In the years removed from Culture II, each of the three Migos has released solo albums and experienced a lot in their personal lives. Offset has had marital spats with Cardi B and proclaimed his streetwear influence, and Takeoff has had to fight rape allegations. For Quavo, however, things have been sailing a bit more smoothly, with the Atlanta rapper typically either found hanging out with his girlfriend Saweetie or courtside at a Hawks game.

Since his home team has been back in action, Quavo has witnessed several of the Hawk’s home games, including their matchups against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Los Angeles Lakers (which came with the infamous Courtside Karen drama), and, most recently, the Dallas Mavericks. 

Although the Hawks ultimately ended up losing against the Dallas Mavericks and their star player Luka Doncic, the Migos rapper still made an effort to show love to the Slovenian All-Star, who was drafted and immediately traded by the Hawks in 2018 for Trae Young. Once the game concluded, Donic chopped it up with Quavo, Takeoff, and 2 Chainz, and the Mavericks guard also gifted Quavo with an autographed jersey.

With both Quavo and Takeoff spotted together, maybe this means that the Migos are hammering out the finishing touches on Culture III.

 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Bow Wow Argues That Usher Is Known For Singing More Than Dancing
79 525 6
0
Da Brat Recalls Switching To A Sexier Style Because She Wanted “To Be F*ckable”
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

Bow Wow Argues That Usher Is Known For Singing More Than Dancing
79
0
Da Brat Recalls Switching To A Sexier Style Because She Wanted “To Be F*ckable”
146
0
The Weeknd Reveals What To Expect From Super Bowl Performance
79
0
Iggy Azalea Posts About Her “Perfect Day” With Baby Onyx
132
0
J.I.D Bringing Conway & Denzel Curry Collab Tracks To DSPs
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Lucky Daye Feat. Tiana Major9 On Read
106
0
Tkay Maidza & Yung Baby Tate KIM
106
0
H.E.R. Fight For You
212
0
Baddnews Feat. Benny The Butcher Good Vibes
185
0
St. Lunatics S.T.L
119
0
Ghetts Feat. PA Salieu & BackRoad Gee No Mercy
212
0
Trey Songz Brain
331
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Megan Thee Stallion Feat. DaBaby “Cry Baby” Video
159
0
Young Dolph Feat. Key Glock “Green Light” Video
172
0
G.T. “Joe Montana” Video
212
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Bow Wow Argues That Usher Is Known For Singing More Than Dancing
Da Brat Recalls Switching To A Sexier Style Because She Wanted “To Be F*ckable”
The Weeknd Reveals What To Expect From Super Bowl Performance