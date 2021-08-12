Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Baby Explains Why He Avoids Speaking About Controversial Topics
66
0
Megan Thee Stallion
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Boosie Badazz Goat Talk 3
1919
0
Pop Smoke Faith
781
3
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lupe Fiasco Has Made His “Illmatic”

Posted By on August 12, 2021

Shortly after wrapping up his attempted twenty-four-hour album, Lupe teases that the project may be his best work yet.

Some call it their magnum opus. Others call it their Citizen Kane. For Lupe FiascoIllmatic represents the highest echelon of artistic quality.

Today, Lu excited his loyal fans with a promising declaration. Indeed, he has officially wrapped up his own Illmatic. At least, that’s what he believes, vowing that his statement is far from “cap” as can be. “I’m not exaggerating at all either,” he adds, facing claims that he was, in fact, exaggerating. A further clarification: “Correction: me and @Soundtrakk‘s Illmatic…” writes Lupe, confirming that producer Soundtrakk would be helming the album in its entirety. 

Lupe Fiasco

Gladys Vega/Getty Images

For those wondering as to whether or not Lupe managed to complete his album in his self-appointed twenty-four-hour timeframe, Lupe admits that the deadline got the better of him — but not by much. “Did some CRAZY damage but the deadline got the best of me,” he wrote, following the twenty-fourth hour. “Learned a LOT…a veritable roller coaster of high-level athletic intellectualism…”

It turns out that the twenty-four-hour time frame led to five songs, or half of the intended ten-song album. After a well-deserved day off, Lupe returned to wrap up the second half…and hear we stand. A man has told us he crafted his Illmatic. A man who happens to be one of the game’s most intellectually stimulating lyricists, who also happens to be in the middle of a creative high. 

Oh, and there’s also set to be another “Mural” track. While we don’t exactly have any information about the release date, don’t be surprised to see Lupe drop this one off with little fanfare, as has been his modus operandi of late. Check out his album-centric tweets below, and stay tuned for more information on Lu and Soundtrakk’s Illmatic as it surfaces.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Baby Explains Why He Avoids Speaking About Controversial Topics
66 525 5
0
Megan Thee Stallion
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Lil Baby Explains Why He Avoids Speaking About Controversial Topics
66
0
Megan Thee Stallion
93
0
Meek Mill Receives Nelson Mandela Foundation Humanitarian Award
119
0
Erykah Badu Apologizes To Obamas For Sharing Video Of Private Party
119
0
DaniLeigh Has Given Birth To Her Baby: Report
410
0
More News

Trending Songs

Rae Sremmurd Feat. Kodak Black Real Chill
106
0
Money Man Live Sum Mo
93
0
Injury Reserve Knees
146
0
Snoop Dogg Feat. Redman, Nate Dogg & Warren G From Long Beach 2 Brick City
225
0
Machine Gun Kelly Feat. Travis Barker Papercuts
199
0
Strick Feat. Kaash Paige Bad Girl
199
0
midwxst Tic Tac Toe
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

EST Gee Feat. Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, Rylo Rodriguez “5500 Degrees” Video
159
0
Isaiah Rashad Feat. Lil Uzi Vert “From The Garden ” Video
146
0
midwxst Reveals He Got Into Music From “Roblox” On “Top 5s”
225
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Baby Explains Why He Avoids Speaking About Controversial Topics
Megan Thee Stallion
Meek Mill Receives Nelson Mandela Foundation Humanitarian Award